Apple iOS 16: Speculated features to include redesigned lockscreen with widgets, wallpapers

The tech titan may be considering merging the "Today View" with its widget array on the left side of the homescreen right into the lockscreen itself. The redesigned lockscreen may have an always-on display, akin to the Apple Watch.

The impending Apple iOS 16 upgrade will most likely include improvements such as a redesigned lockscreen with widgets and enhanced Messages and Health applications. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new software upgrade will benefit app developers that support widgets by giving them a chance to entice users' attention in a high-profile position on iPhone. This time, Apple will prioritise its lockscreen and allow wallpapers with widget-like functionality.

Other improvements in iOS 16 include an upgraded Messages app with greater "social networking-like capabilities," as well as an update to the Health app.

iOS 16 will be the successor to iOS 15 and will include various new features and enhancements. According to Bloomberg's Apple expert Mark Gurman, the operating system will have new methods of interacting with the device as well as some "fresh Apple apps."

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will begin on June 6 for over 30 million Apple developers worldwide. WWDC22 provides developers and designers with an opportunity to learn about the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

Throughout the week, developers will be able to meet with Apple engineers and designers in laboratories and Digital Lounges for advice on creating unique and platform-differentiating applications and games.

