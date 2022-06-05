Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple WWDC 2022: When and where to watch the event? All you need to know

    WWDC is primarily about software, and developers and users get a sneak peek at future versions of iOS, macOS, and watchOS. There's also anticipation that Apple may introduce or at least demonstrate their impending AR/VR headset during the event, with an emphasis on the future'realityOS,' which is intended to power it.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 5, 2022, 1:15 PM IST

    Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 begins on Monday, June 6 and runs through June 10. This year's WWDC is again an online-only event, with the keynote beginning at 10 a.m. PST (which is 10.30 p.m. IST) on June 6. WWDC is primarily about software, and developers and users get a sneak peek at future versions of iOS, macOS, and watchOS. There's also anticipation that Apple may introduce or at least demonstrate their impending AR/VR headset during the event, with an emphasis on the future'realityOS,' which is intended to power it. We take a peek at what to anticipate at WWDC 2022.

    When and where to watch?

    As previously stated, the Apple WWDC 2022 keynote will begin at 10.30 p.m. IST. It is being broadcast online. Users may watch it on any iPhone, iPad, Mac, or tvOS device by going to the Apple website. The event may also be seen on Apple's YouTube page. Apple's keynotes at such events are normally two hours long, and we anticipate something similar for WWDC.

    What to expect from WWDC 2022?

    The next version of iOS is one of the most anticipated, and iOS 16 is likely to bring significant improvements this time around. According to prior claims by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, while iOS 16 will not be a cosmetic revamp, it will have some significant new features. This features Always On Display functionality for the iPhone 13 and upcoming iPhone 14 series. This implies that users may check the display for certain alerts, like as time, messages, and so on, without having to worry about battery life. Other Android devices, like those from OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Samsung, have included an Always On Display.

    According to the same rumour, Apple may also include more customization choices for the Lock Screen, such as wallpapers with widget-like features. Apple is also anticipated to update Messages with new features to make it more resemble a social network. It's unclear how this will happen, however there has been talk about improving the audio communications function. Apple iOS 16 will also include new capabilities to the Health app, such as more comprehensive sleep tracking and possibly pill management tools.

