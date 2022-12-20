Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian YouTube users may soon get to view videos in multiple languages: Report

    At the 'Google for India' event, YouTube announced that the testing of a new feature is underway, which allows users to switch audio tracks in multiple languages, as per the report. 
     

    Indian YouTube users may soon get to view videos in multiple languages
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 10:47 AM IST

    YouTube, the video-sharing platform, has decided to take action to make its video more inclusive for Indian users, understanding its multi-lingual society, as per the report. At the 'Google for India' event, YouTube announced that a new feature is being tested, allowing users to switch audio tracks in multiple languages. 

    Director of YouTube India, Ishan John Chatterjee, reportedly said, "Video is a particularly effective format for giving health information in ways that are available and digestible to everyone, not just professionals. We want to help truly democratise important health information."

    Chatterjee said, "We also remain committed to collaborating closely with healthcare experts and investing in technologies that will enable them to create multi-lingual content and reach audiences at scale efficiently." The feature is available to a handful of healthcare videos in English, Hindi, Punjabi and Marathi languages, as per the report. 

    Videos with multi-lingual audio will have an option, 'Audio Track', within the settings button, showing a list of languages available for the clip, as per the report. However, no visual indicator indicating multi-lingual audio videos would appear in search results. 

    Google also announced that it is in the progress of testing its upcoming dubbing product 'Aloud' with a few creators. The product, created by the Area 120 accelerator, assists creators in transcribing, translating, and dubbing original content in various languages.

    The tool will initially be available only to a 'small group of healthcare providers,' according to the company. However, it did not mention the languages this dubbing product would work for.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2022, 12:51 PM IST
