YouTube rolls out Twitch-like 'YouTube Emotes' feature; Know details

'YouTube Emotes' allows users to express themselves with fun images in streams and comments when words aren't enough. The YouTube emotes will appear underneath any channel membership custom emojis in this presentation of all accessible emotes and emojis.

In its simplest form, YouTube Emotes are a group of still images that may be used to foster community on the website. "We're beginning with emotes made for gaming, but we're planning on providing many more emote themes in the future, so stay tuned for emotes for even more communities!" YouTube made this known via a blog post.

Click the icon in the comments or live chat to utilise YouTube Emotes. The YouTube emotes will appear underneath any channel membership custom emojis in this presentation of all accessible emotes and emojis.

YouTube Emotes can be inserted in live chat using specific names, similar to how custom emojis for channel memberships currently work (e.g. typing “:smile:" will autocomplete to the smile emoji). To try out a YouTube Emote, type its name in chat (e.g. “:cat-orange-whistling:") when you’re watching a stream.

In November, YouTube introduced the “Live Q&A" feature, which allows users to create and manage Q&A sessions in the live chat during their streams and premieres. This feature is accessed through the “Live Control Room".

Meanwhile, YouTube's usefulness has increased with time, and it now contains a variety of features that greatly enhance the immersiveness of the viewing experience. One such feature is the Ambient Mode. The default YouTube player may be made more immersive using Ambient Mode by enabling the borders to leak a modest colour gradient dependent on the material you are watching.