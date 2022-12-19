YouTube announces new 'Courses' features, may be launched in first half of 2023

YouTube is currently testing the subscription-based model -- Courses -- with few partners and creators and planning to launch it in the first half of 2023. YouTube hasn't revealed any official launch month or date for Courses yet.

YouTube has announced two new product features aimed at creators at the annual Google for India event. The first, titled Courses, is debuting as a beta in South Korea, the US, and India. It will debut at the beginning of next year and allow a small group of producers to provide multi-session courses for acquiring a certain talent.

According to YouTube, it is already the largest educational platform in the world, which will make it possible for creators to provide a more in-depth educational experience. The second feature will enable auto-translation and dubbing for specific sources' health material.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A04, Samsung Galaxy A04e with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched

The idea behind Courses is to provide content producers a new way to monetize their work by allowing them to sell multi-session video courses on certain subjects. With the aid of these courses, users will be able to educate themselves and advance their skills. In addition to the course material, creators will be able to contribute supplemental learning notes in the form of PDF or PNG files, etc.

According to YouTube, there are eight different ways for monetisation that it offers to creators and Courses will be an addition to this. It will be up to creators to decide whether to charge audiences for their "course" or make it available for free. Ads will be used to fund a free course.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup final breaks search records, highest-ever traffic in 25 years: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

The Courses option will initially only be available for a few creators and topics. In the beta phase, companies like LearnoHub, Speak English With Aishwarya, and Telusko will provide academic and practical courses in several Indian languages. At the moment, YouTube is supporting a variety of subjects, such as coding, professional and entrepreneurial skills, establishing a business, and individual interests like photography.

The perception among viewers is that YouTube could do more to produce in-depth learning experiences. In a media conference before the announcement, Ishan Chatterjee, Managing Director of YouTube India, stated that producers also stated they needed additional help to produce such content.

Also Read | OnePlus 11 first official teaser is out! Here's what you can expect