Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    YouTube announces new 'Courses' features, may be launched in first half of 2023

    YouTube is currently testing the subscription-based model -- Courses -- with few partners and creators and planning to launch it in the first half of 2023. YouTube hasn't revealed any official launch month or date for Courses yet.

    YouTube announces new Courses features may be launched in first half of 2023 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 4:10 PM IST

    YouTube has announced two new product features aimed at creators at the annual Google for India event. The first, titled Courses, is debuting as a beta in South Korea, the US, and India. It will debut at the beginning of next year and allow a small group of producers to provide multi-session courses for acquiring a certain talent.

    According to YouTube, it is already the largest educational platform in the world, which will make it possible for creators to provide a more in-depth educational experience. The second feature will enable auto-translation and dubbing for specific sources' health material.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A04, Samsung Galaxy A04e with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched

    The idea behind Courses is to provide content producers a new way to monetize their work by allowing them to sell multi-session video courses on certain subjects. With the aid of these courses, users will be able to educate themselves and advance their skills. In addition to the course material, creators will be able to contribute supplemental learning notes in the form of PDF or PNG files, etc.

    According to YouTube, there are eight different ways for monetisation that it offers to creators and Courses will be an addition to this.  It will be up to creators to decide whether to charge audiences for their "course" or make it available for free. Ads will be used to fund a free course.

    Also Read | FIFA World Cup final breaks search records, highest-ever traffic in 25 years: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

    The Courses option will initially only be available for a few creators and topics. In the beta phase, companies like LearnoHub, Speak English With Aishwarya, and Telusko will provide academic and practical courses in several Indian languages. At the moment, YouTube is supporting a variety of subjects, such as coding, professional and entrepreneurial skills, establishing a business, and individual interests like photography.

    The perception among viewers is that YouTube could do more to produce in-depth learning experiences. In a media conference before the announcement, Ishan Chatterjee, Managing Director of YouTube India, stated that producers also stated they needed additional help to produce such content.

    Also Read | OnePlus 11 first official teaser is out! Here's what you can expect

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2022, 4:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vivo X90 series launch date leaked Know the date expected specs price other details gcw

    Vivo X90 series launch date leaked! Know the date, expected specs, price, other details

    Twitter bans users from posting links to Facebook Instagram other social media sites Takes U turn faces backlash gcw

    Twitter bans users from posting links to Facebook, Instagram, other social media sites; Takes U-turn

    Samsung Galaxy A04 Samsung Galaxy A04e with 50MP camera 5000mAh battery launched details here gcw

    Samsung Galaxy A04, Samsung Galaxy A04e with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched

    FIFA World Cup final breaks search records highest ever traffic in 25 years Google CEO Sundar Pichai gcw

    FIFA World Cup final breaks search records, highest-ever traffic in 25 years: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

    OnePlus 11 first official teaser is out Here is what you can expect gcw

    OnePlus 11 first official teaser is out! Here's what you can expect

    Recent Stories

    Tom Cruise teases an action sequence from Mission Impossible 7 and wishes holidays to fans - WATCH vma

    Tom Cruise teases an action sequence from Mission Impossible 7 and wishes holidays to fans - WATCH

    Sadhguru cheers fitting finale between Argentina and France at World Cup 2022; lauds football's victory snt

    Sadhguru cheers fitting finale between Argentina and France at World Cup 2022; lauds football's victory

    Disha Patani SEXY pictures: Actress' never-seen-before avatar for Yodha RBA

    Disha Patani SEXY pictures: Actress' never-seen-before avatar for Yodha

    Manipur woman killed by stray bullet shot during FIFA World Cup celebrations - adt

    Manipur woman killed by stray bullet shot during FIFA World Cup celebrations; probe underway

    Constipation Awareness Month: Everything you need to know about the condition RBA

    Constipation Awareness Month: Everything you need to know about the condition

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon