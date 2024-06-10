Apple WWDC 2024: Tech giant likely to launch new password manager for all devices

As WWDC 2024 is around the corner, Apple is planning to introduce a new app called Passwords to manage and track login passwords better. It is assumed that the new programme will sync in the same manner, but that logins will be divided into several categories, such as passkeys, Wi-Fi networks, and accounts.

Apple is planning to release a new app called Passwords for all iOS devices to manage the login information. The corporation plans to unveil this new application at their annual Worldwide Developers Conference next week, according to a report in Bloomberg. WWDC 2024 will kick off on June 10. The event is expected to introduce a much awaited iOS 18, powered with AI features. Since this is the year Apple is expected to bring multiple upgrades, Passwords is an add-on.

With iCloud Keychain, Apple already allows users to store their passwords across iPhones, iPads, and Vision Pro devices. It is assumed that the new programme will sync in the same manner, but that logins will be divided into several categories, such as passkeys, Wi-Fi networks, and accounts. The new programme will resemble the widely used password managers 1Password and LastPass. According to the reports, the new app will help users generate and track their passwords.

Apple may streamline the process even more by enabling users to autofill passwords they have saved for websites and applications using this app. In a manner akin to Google's Authenticator app, passwords may also function as an authenticator app and facilitate verification. It is anticipated that the new app will launch on iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15.

Apple will be showcasing AI advancements that are closely linked with iOS 18 at WWDC 2024. Apple devices are setting the ground for more significant disclosures with the next OS system. According to rumours, the next operating system would have AI-powered voice memo transcription, smart recaps for missed alerts, and photo editing. Large language models have reportedly been added to Siri, giving it a significant advance in terms of improved user customisation and natural conversation skills.

Additionally, users can expect AI-generated custom emojis, suggested replies in messages, and auto-generated playlists in Apple Music. The Home Screen will also become more customisable, allowing users to create blank spaces between app icons and change their colours.

