Google to shut Hangouts from November 2; know how to download your old chats

Google earlier this year announced that it would discontinue its Hangouts platform and replace it with Google Chat as its default chat application. While some users may have already switched to Chat, Google has stated that those who have yet to migrate should do so by November 1. Hangouts will be available only on the web until November 2, when users will be automatically redirected to Chat.

Know how to download the Hangouts account data:

Step 1) Visit Google Takeout. Sign in with the Google Account that you use for Hangouts.

Step 2) Select Hangouts from the list of applications.

Step 3) Now, select 'Next Step.' Then, specify how frequently you want the copy to be downloaded in the Delivery method. (Google recommends a one-time download)

Step 4) Select the file type and click the 'Export' button.

Steps 5) You will be notified that a copy of the data is being created, followed by another when the process is complete. You can now download the file.

