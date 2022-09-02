One word tweets: What is it, How it all started; All you need to know

While several social media users are still speculating about the origin of the trend, it allegedly began when an American train service provider named Amtrak took to their official Twitter handle and tweeted a single word "trains" on September 2, 2022 at 12:30 am while describing themselves.

A massive series of one-word tweets are making rounds on the internet and created a massive buzz on Twitter. Several businesses and organizations joined the one-word tweet trend leaving netizens speculating about where it originated from.

From Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to US President Joe Biden, the list of cricketers and organisations joining the trend has been increasing by leaps and bounds. Have a look at some of the popular tweets along with details about where they actually emerged from.

Also read: 'Everyone in BJP is spotless?' Tejashwi Yadav on PM Modi's 'corrupt people' remark

How did it all begin?

While several social media users are still speculating about the origin of the trend, it allegedly began when an American train service provider named Amtrak took to their official Twitter handle and tweeted a single word "trains" on September 2, 2022 at 12:30 am while describing themselves.

Soon after the tweet emerged online, it took the internet by storm and garnered around 20,000 retweets with numerous other organisations tweeting in a similar manner.

Even the American organisation NASA joined in by tweeting "Universe" along with many other notable companies and businesses namely Starbucks, Google Maps, WWE, and ICC among others.

The list also included Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar who tweeted "cricket" while the US President wrote "democracy".

Also read: Here's what Supertech will do with the Noida land where twin towers once stood

Moreover, the Marvel movie Deadpool's Twitter handle also joined the trend by just tweeting "deadpool" and left the Marvel fans in delight. Take a look at some of the popular tweets that left the netizens amused.

Earlier, Twitter announced that they were testing the edit button which is set to roll out soon for all the Twitter blue subscribers. In an official tweet, Twitter wrote, "if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay".