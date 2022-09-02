Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    One word tweets: What is it, How it all started; All you need to know

    While several social media users are still speculating about the origin of the trend, it allegedly began when an American train service provider named Amtrak took to their official Twitter handle and tweeted a single word "trains" on September 2, 2022 at 12:30 am while describing themselves.

    One word tweets: What is it, How it all started; All you need to know AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 3:25 PM IST

    A massive series of one-word tweets are making rounds on the internet and created a massive buzz on Twitter. Several businesses and organizations joined the one-word tweet trend leaving netizens speculating about where it originated from.

    From Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to US President Joe Biden, the list of cricketers and organisations joining the trend has been increasing by leaps and bounds. Have a look at some of the popular tweets along with details about where they actually emerged from. 

    Also read: 'Everyone in BJP is spotless?' Tejashwi Yadav on PM Modi's 'corrupt people' remark

    How did it all begin?

    While several social media users are still speculating about the origin of the trend, it allegedly began when an American train service provider named Amtrak took to their official Twitter handle and tweeted a single word "trains" on September 2, 2022 at 12:30 am while describing themselves.

     

    Soon after the tweet emerged online, it took the internet by storm and garnered around 20,000 retweets with numerous other organisations tweeting in a similar manner.

    Even the American organisation NASA joined in by tweeting "Universe" along with many other notable companies and businesses namely Starbucks, Google Maps, WWE, and ICC among others.

     

     

     

     

     

    The list also included Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar who tweeted "cricket" while the US President wrote "democracy". 

    Also read: Here's what Supertech will do with the Noida land where twin towers once stood

    Moreover, the Marvel movie Deadpool's Twitter handle also joined the trend by just tweeting "deadpool" and left the Marvel fans in delight. Take a look at some of the popular tweets that left the netizens amused.

    Earlier, Twitter announced that they were testing the edit button which is set to roll out soon for all the Twitter blue subscribers. In an official tweet, Twitter wrote, "if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay".

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2022, 3:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Everyone in BJP is spotless? Tejashwi Yadav on PM Modi's 'corrupt people' remark - adt

    'Everyone in BJP is spotless?' Tejashwi Yadav on PM Modi's 'corrupt people' remark

    Here s what Supertech will do with the Noida land where twin towers once stood gcw

    Here's what Supertech will do with the Noida land where twin towers once stood

    Supreme Court refuses SIT probe into 1990 Kashmiri Pandit massacre; petition withdrawn AJR

    Supreme Court refuses SIT probe into 1990 Kashmiri Pandit massacre; petition withdrawn

    INS Vikrant not just a warship but India's answer to obstacles: PM Narendra Modi

    Vikrant not just a warship... It is India's answer to obstacles: PM

    Congress President polls: Shashi Tharoor writes to Mistry, seeks publication of electoral rolls AJR

    Congress President polls: Shashi Tharoor writes to Mistry, seeks publication of electoral rolls

    Recent Stories

    Sexy video: Bhojpuri BOLD actress Monalisa's hot dance moves will make you go crazy (WATCH) RBA

    Sexy video: Bhojpuri BOLD actress Monalisa's hot dance moves will make you go crazy (WATCH)

    iPhone 14 Pro may have pill shape display cut out with privacy indicator Report gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro may have pill shape display cut out with privacy indicator: Report

    Puri Jagannadh to compensate distributors after Vijay Deverakonda Liger sinks drb

    Puri Jagannadh to compensate distributors after Vijay Deverakonda's Liger sinks

    Man accidentally set himself on fire while performing dangerous stunt in Gujarat; watch video - gps

    Man accidentally set himself on fire while performing dangerous stunt in Gujarat; watch video

    Everyone in BJP is spotless? Tejashwi Yadav on PM Modi's 'corrupt people' remark - adt

    'Everyone in BJP is spotless?' Tejashwi Yadav on PM Modi's 'corrupt people' remark

    Recent Videos

    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon