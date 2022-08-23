5 Gmail features you should know to make your life easier

Gmail is incredibly useful whether you use it for your personal or work needs. Learning as many of its features will make your life way easier. Here are the 5 hidden features which you need to know to make your life easier.

Gmail, Google's email service, has dominated the industry since it launched in 2004. Despite being considerably older, Yahoo Mail, Gmail's sole significant rival, falls well behind in terms of popularity. The success of Gmail is generally credited to its straightforward, approachable layout. Additionally, it has a huge number of functions that greatly enhance emailing. Among our favourite features are automatic responses, email filtering and categorization, Gmail chat, and others. However, people are ignorant of several intriguing features that Gmail offers. Utilizing these undiscovered features will improve your productivity and the overall Gmail browsing experience. Some of the functions among them include email scheduling, setting your preferred view, and displaying email previews.

You can schedule your email When you press the Send button, every email is immediately sent. Gmail, on the other hand, enables you to plan the sending of your emails for a later time. You may tell Gmail to deliver your email at a specific time or date in the future using email scheduling. You can only schedule one email at a time, therefore this functionality is constrained. This function is quite helpful while working after your shift. You might consider scheduling your emails for the following business day if you don't want to annoy your clients after hours.

You can undo your email The email was always assumed to be eternal. Once sent, it used to be impossible to retract. Thank goodness, thanks to Gmail's Undo Send function, this is no longer the case. You may cancel a sent email on Gmail for a brief period of time. An undo button will momentarily show up in the bottom-left corner of the page after you send an email. Gmail's ability to let you determine how long you may undo emails is much better. For access to this feature, go to Settings > General > Undo > Send. You can snooze your mail You may snooze an email in Gmail to temporarily remove it from your inbox. You can decide when snoozed emails will reappear in Gmail. You may pick the time and day that you wanted to snooze the emails.