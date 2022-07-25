Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Meet allows users to live stream meetings on YouTube; know details here

    Google warns users that their channel must be approved for live streaming before using Google Meet.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 25, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

    Google is adding a new feature to its Meet app to allow users to live stream meetings to its YouTube streaming platform.

    An administrator can enable this by navigating to the meeting's Activities panel and selecting "Live Streaming."

    Users can then choose their channel to begin streaming the meeting, according to AndroidCentral.

    Livestreaming, according to Google, is "useful in situations where users want to present information to large audiences outside of their organisation, allowing them to pause and replay as needed, or view the presentation at a later time."

    YouTube has a channel approval process for live streaming.

    Google warns users that their channel must be approved for live streaming before using Google Meet.

    According to its help page, only host and co-hosts can begin live streaming the meeting when host management is enabled. If that option is disabled, anyone attending the meeting can begin live streaming it. If someone wants to live stream the meeting, Google also offers a privacy option.

    According to the report, a feature like live streaming a meeting appears to be another way Google is looking to diversify and differentiate Meet from other platforms.

    The new feature will be introduced gradually. The first is "rapid release," with the feature becoming available to select domains in three days starting on July 21.

    The second will be for domains that will be released gradually for 15 days, beginning July 25.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2022, 11:34 AM IST
