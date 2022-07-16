Google Maps can help you save money on fuel; Here's how

According to reports, Maps has indicated that you would be able to select the type of engine in your vehicle. So, whether you drive a gasoline, diesel, hybrid, or electric vehicle, Maps will be able to recommend the optimum route for your trip.

Google Maps continues to improve and introduce new features for its customers, and we can expect to see more alternatives on the platform in the near future. Millions of people use maps for navigation, and it has provided us with tools to make travel easier throughout the years. Google Maps may soon become your saviour by assisting you in saving money on your car's fuel expenditures.

Some may argue that fuel economy is more dependent on driving style, road conditions, and traffic density in a region. However, Google may be able to recognise particular areas in the region and provide you with a better route alternative.

Maps will most likely prompt the user to select the sort of vehicle they drive, and based on that, it will determine the most cost-effective route to the destination. Such filters might be pretty useful, especially with fuel prices rising at such a rapid pace these days. Maps currently allows you to choose a route depending on your method of transportation, such as vehicle, motorcycle, or even walking.

In certain places, Maps has already begun to provide information on charging facilities for electric automobiles and even electric bikes. So it's feasible that Google already has the data for EVs to improve their driving range. In any case, we're curious to see how and when Google Maps will include this functionality. Having said that, the article suggests that Google may opt not to make the function available to everyone, especially if the results fall short of expectations.

