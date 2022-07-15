Shaking face to high-five: Android, iOS to get 31 new emojis soon with new updates

There will be a "pushing hands" emoji among the 31 new emojis, giving us an official symbol for "high-fiving" our friends and family. There is also a pink heart, which has been requested by many people in recent years, as well as additional possibilities such as a donkey, a flute, pea pods, and more.

Emojis have become an important component of how we communicate these days. Emojis allow users to express themselves more than a text message allows, which is why new emojis are released every year, providing us additional ways to express ourselves in conversations and on social media. The next set of emojis for Android and iOS devices will be released with Unicode 15.

The new set of emojis included with Unicode 15 includes 31 additional alternatives, including a real "high-five" emoji, among others. The 31 emojis are a fairly modest quantity in comparison, accounting for less than one-third of the emojis included in the previous batch. This is also the least amount of emojis proposed for standardisation. It is unclear why the list is so limited this year, but the upcoming Unicode Standard will include several fascinating and valuable alternatives.

Once the Unicode Consortium approves the emojis, they will be brought out on Android and iOS first, in preparation for the stable launch of Android 13 and iOS 16.

Google and Apple are both working on stable releases of their next-generation mobile operating systems, Android 13 and iOS 16. While Google is likely to deliver Android 13 as early as next month, Apple is expected to release iOS 16 around September, close to or during the introduction of the iPhone 14 series.

