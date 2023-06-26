Google introduces AudioPaLM! You can now translate text with your voice

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google researchers have introduced AudioPaLM, a multimodal architecture capable of excelling in listening, speaking, and translating tasks. With its ability to handle various languages and preserve distinct voices, AudioPaLM proves to be a powerful tool for language-related applications.

    Big tech Google, which is killing it in the generative AI domain, has introduced AudioPaLM, a new multimodal language model. It is built by combining the capabilities of large language model PaLM-2 that Google unveiled in Google I/O 2023 and its generative audio model AudioLM released last year. AudioPaLM creates a comprehensive multimodal framework capable of handling and producing both spoken language and written material.

    PaLM-2 and AudioLM are two existing models that are combined into one multimodal architecture called AudioPaLM. The system is capable of handling both text and speech, and it may be used to generate translations with authentic voices or for speech recognition. PaLM-2 is a text-based language model that is adept at understanding linguistic information peculiar to texts. Paralinguistic information like speaker identification and tone is well-remembered by AudioLM.

    By integrating these two models, AudioPaLM makes advantage of PaLM-2's linguistic capabilities and AudioLM's paralinguistic information retention to produce text and voice that is more thoroughly understood. This capability can be useful for real-world applications such as real-time multilingual communication.

    In addition, AudioPaLM can record and replicate separate voices in other languages and transfer voices across languages based on brief spoken instructions. Top results in voice translation benchmarks and competitive performance in speech recognition tests have both been attained by AudioPaLM.

    The new Perspectives filter in Google Search gives search results a human touch. The platform's search results are now influenced by the company's algorithm, which takes into account a number of variables including dates, authors, ratings, and location. Now, the new Perspective feature alters that by including opinions and recommendations from actual people.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 1:50 PM IST
