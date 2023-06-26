Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Vision Pro: iPhone maker to not include overhead strap in the box?

    One thing that was oddly only shown during WWDC 2023, but not mentioned, was the strap that sits at the top of the wearer’s head. The iPhone maker has created a second strap that goes over the user’s head to address this issue, but it may not be something that comes in the box. 

    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 1:05 PM IST

    Tech giant Apple will reportedly not include the overhead strap for the Vision Pro headset in the box. Apple officially introduced its eagerly awaited mixed-reality headset, called Apple Vision Pro, during WWDC earlier this year. Given that it represents Apple's entry into new technologies, there have been several discussions concerning this brand-new product from the corporation. While most discussions centre on technology, some also cover the device's accessories. A stretchy 3D knitted cloth headband that fits behind the user's ears is included with the gadget. The business hasn't yet discussed another strap, though.

    Most likely, an additional overhead strap would assist balance the headset and prevent it from being readily knocked off when the user is moving. The firm hasn't spoken about it, despite the fact that it was mentioned briefly at the WWDC keynote in one of the advertising materials.

    The Cupertino-based tech behemoth hasn't officially disclosed the Vision Pro's weight, but many anticipate it to be substantial—especially given that Apple chose to move the battery to an external pack. In this instance, the addition of a strap over the head might significantly balance the weight of the gadget and improve the user experience.

    It's likely that Apple intends to sell this extra strap as an accessory and not include it in the device's retail package because the firm hasn't discussed it and hasn't featured it in the marketing materials. We must wait for an Apple statement of confirmation before we can be certain.

    The tech giant had unveiled the Vision Pro headset earlier this month. Priced at $3,499, the headset will be available early next year, beginning with the US.

