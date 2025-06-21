A hot air balloon carrying 21 people caught fire mid-air and crashed in Brazil’s Santa Catarina state, killing eight. Thirteen people survived with injuries. Rescue teams continue to search and support the affected families.

A hot air balloon crashed in Brazil's southern state of Santa Catarina on Saturday after catching fire in mid-air. The accident happened in Praia Grande, a popular spot for balloon rides during June festivals.

Eight people confirmed dead, 13 survive

Officials confirmed that eight people died in the crash. Thirteen others survived and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The military fire brigade said 21 people were on board, including the pilot.

Videos show balloon in flames

Several videos shared on social media showed the balloon engulfed in flames high in the sky before it lost shape and fell rapidly. Smoke was seen billowing from the balloon as it crashed to the ground.

Governor responds to the incident

Santa Catarina Governor Jorginho Mello said on social media that rescue teams were working at the scene. “Our teams continue to provide all necessary support to families and victims. We continue to monitor the situation,” he posted.

Ballooning under safety spotlight after back-to-back accidents

This is the second hot air balloon accident in Brazil in just one week. Last Sunday, another balloon crash in São Paulo state killed a 27-year-old woman and injured 11 people.

Balloon rides are a popular attraction in southern Brazil, especially during June festivals that celebrate Catholic saints such as Saint John. The two back-to-back accidents have now raised serious questions about safety standards in the ballooning industry.