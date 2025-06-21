A new climate report warns that the world could cross the 1.5°C global warming limit in just three years due to record carbon emissions. Experts say urgent action is needed to cut emissions and avoid disaster.

The world may cross the dangerous 1.5°C global warming mark in just three years, scientists have warned. This is due to record levels of carbon dioxide being released into the atmosphere each year.

The warning comes from a group of over 60 top climate scientists. They say that the world’s remaining carbon budget, the amount we can emit before crossing 1.5°C, has shrunk to just 130 billion metric tons. But the world is emitting over 42 billion metric tons every year.

Paris Agreement goals slipping away

In 2015, nearly 200 countries signed the Paris Agreement. They promised to keep global temperature rise below 2°C and try to stay within 1.5°C.

But the new report shows that we are running out of time to meet this target. The study was published in the journal Earth System Science Data on June 19, reports Live Science.

Warming is speeding up

The Earth is now warming at a rate of 0.27°C per decade. We are already 1.24°C above pre-industrial temperatures.

Scientists say the Earth is trapping heat 25% faster now than it did in the last decade. Most of this heat, around 90%, is being stored in the oceans. This is causing sea levels to rise, ice to melt, and marine life to suffer.

Rising seas and falling crops

Since 1900, sea levels have gone up by about 228 millimetres. While the number may look small, it is already making storms worse and washing away coastlines.

Experts also warn that climate change could cut crop yields by up to 40% in key countries like the US, China and Russia. Drought is also becoming more common and severe, with 30% of the world’s land affected in 2022.

There is still hope, if action is fast

The report says there is still a chance to avoid the worst outcomes. Emissions may peak this decade if countries continue to invest in clean energy like wind and solar, and cut fossil fuel use quickly.

According to Live Science, Joeri Rogelj, one of the lead authors, said: “We must act now. The next 10 years will decide when and how fast the 1.5°C mark is crossed.”