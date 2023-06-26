Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple may soon introduce Apple Pay in India; will compete against Google Pay, Paytm

    Apple is reportedly in talks with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch to Pay. The service is expected to allow iPhone users to scan QR codes and make unified payments interface (UPI) transactions.

    Apple may soon introduce Apple Pay in India will compete against Google Pay Paytm gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

    Apple may soon debut Apple Pay in India, after the launches of Google Pay, Paytm, and other payment apps. According to reports, the tech giant is in discussions to provide a localised version of its digital payments app in India through National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Preliminary discussions have reportedly taken place, and Apple is now going through with the plans.

    Apple is keen to roll out Apple Pay to its Indian clients since the country has grown to be an important market for the firm. Similar to other countrywide digital payment applications, the service is anticipated to enable iPhone users to scan QR codes and conduct universal payments interface (UPI) transactions. However, neither Apple nor NPCI have made any remarks on these most recent events.

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: Messaging app to introduce large stickers for Windows?

    Apple Pay provides a simple, secure, and private method of payment through various Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. Users can link credit, debit, or prepaid cards from 10 countries in the Asia-Pacific area as well as other partner banks and issuers. Additionally, Apple only recently made its Pay Later option available to US customers, enabling them to divide purchases into four interest-free installments with no additional expenses. The tracking, administration, and payback of Apple Pay Later loans are simply centralised through the Apple Wallet.

    Apple Pay is a near-field communication (NFC)-based contactless payment system. Customers will be able to pay by holding their iPhone or Apple Watch close to a contactless scanner.

    Also Read | YouTube creators can soon dub videos in different languages using AI tool

    With the launch of UPI, a digital payment system, India has strengthened the atmosphere for innovative thinking and innovations. Millions of individuals across the nation have actually benefited from this. In fact, from 2022 to 2023, UPI was in charge of a significant 75% of all digital transactions in India. By 2026 to 2027, according to experts, there may be a startling one billion transactions every single day. The NPCI, which is in charge of UPI, recorded a record-breaking nine billion transactions in just May.

    Also Read | OnePlus Nord 3 to launch in India soon, gets listed on Amazon; Here's what you can expect

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to introduce large stickers for Windows gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to introduce large stickers for Windows?

    OnePlus Nord Buds 2R full design REVEALED to launch in India on July 5 gcw

    OnePlus Nord Buds 2R full design REVEALED, to launch in India on July 5

    YouTube creators can soon dub videos in different languages using AI tool Aloud gcw

    YouTube creators can soon dub videos in different languages using AI tool

    OnePlus Nord 3 to launch in India soon gets listed on Amazon Here is what you can expect gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3 to launch in India soon, gets listed on Amazon; Here's what you can expect

    Why Russia, China will see red over India joining Artemis Accords

    Why Russia, China will see red over India joining Artemis Accords

    Recent Stories

    Kartik Aaryan to Deepika Padukone: 5 Bollywood actors who travelled in economy class vma

    Kartik Aaryan to Deepika Padukone: 5 Bollywood actors who travelled in economy class

    Thalapathy Vijay becomes highest grossing actor beats Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan with whopping fee for Leo (MAH)

    Thalapathy Vijay becomes highest grossing actor; beats Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan with whopping fee for Leo (MAH)

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to introduce large stickers for Windows gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to introduce large stickers for Windows?

    Ashes 2023: Australian coach critiques Edgbaston Pitch, expects competitive surfaces in the remaining Tests osf

    Ashes 2023: Australian coach critiques Edgbaston Pitch, expects competitive surfaces in the remaining Tests

    Amit Shah meets PM Modi over Manipur violence all updates gcw

    BREAKING: Amit Shah meets PM Modi over Manipur violence

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon