    Nothing Phone (1) available for Rs 999 on Flipkart ahead of Phone (2) launch; Check deal details

    Nothing Phone (1) is the first smartphone from the Carl Pei led tech company Nothing and soon it will get a sibling in the form of Nothing Phone (2). The Nothing Phone (1) is currently available at just Rs 999 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 39,000 discount. Check deal details

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    Nothing Phone (1) is available at massive discount on Flipkart as the company gears up for Nothing Phone (2) July 11 launch. The majority of the specifications for the business's upcoming premium phone, the Nothing Phone (2), have already been made public by the UK-based tech startup. The Nothing Phone (1) is offered on Flipkart for an incredible price since the Nothing Phone (2) will soon be available in India. After a Rs 39,000 markdown, the Nothing Phone (1) is presently on sale at Flipkart for only Rs 999. The best-selling smartphone in the category is the Nothing Phone (1), which continues to have strong support from customers in Flipkart sales. 

    The Carl Pei-led technology startup Nothing's initial smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1), will soon have sibling in the form of the Nothing Phone (2).

    Also Read | Apple may soon introduce Apple Pay in India; will compete against Google Pay, Paytm

    After receiving a Rs 9,000 discount, the Nothing Phone (1) with 256GB storage is presently available on Flipkart for Rs 30,999. Further lowering the cost of the Nothing Phone (1) to Rs 999 is Flipkart's offer of up to Rs 30,000 off in return for your old smartphone.

    Know all about Nothing Phone (1)

    The 6.55-inch OLED screen is included with the Nothing Phone (1). The display has 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.  Additionally, the smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Nothing Phone (1) uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor as its engine. The SoC is combined with 256GB of internal storage and up to 12GB of RAM.

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: Messaging app to introduce large stickers for Windows?

    Running on top of Nothing OS is the Nothing Phone (1). A 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging powers the smartphone. The smartphone's camera configuration has a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra wide sensor in a dual-camera arrangement at the back. The Nothing Phone (1) has a 16MP selfie camera in front.

    Also Read | YouTube creators can soon dub videos in different languages using AI tool

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
