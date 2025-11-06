‘Vibe coding’, a term describing AI’s ability to turn natural language into computer code, has been named Collins Dictionary’s Word of the Year 2025. Other trending words include glaze, aura farming, clanker, coolcation, and HENRY.

The term ‘vibe coding’, which describes a new way of creating computer code using artificial intelligence (AI), has been chosen as the Word of the Year 2025 by the Collins Dictionary. The phrase reflects how AI has become a part of daily life, changing the way people work, communicate, and even write software.

Coined by Andrej Karpathy, former AI director at Tesla and a founding engineer at OpenAI, vibe coding refers to the process of turning natural language into code with the help of AI. Karpathy used the term to describe a future where a person can design an app simply by describing what they want, without ever seeing the code itself.

According to Collins, this selection highlights the deepening relationship between human creativity and AI, as people increasingly use natural speech to command machines.

Why 'Vibe Coding' Was Chosen

The team of lexicographers at Collins Dictionary monitors a massive 24-billion-word database known as the Collins Corpus. It collects words from books, news, websites, and social media to identify new trends in language use.

After seeing a sharp rise in the use of vibe coding since its first recorded appearance in February 2025, the dictionary chose it as this year’s standout word.

Alex Beecroft, Managing Director at Collins, said the word perfectly captures how technology and language evolve together, according to a PTI report.

“It signals a major shift in software development, where AI is making coding more accessible,” Beecroft said. “The seamless integration of human creativity and machine intelligence is changing how we interact with computers.”

Other New Words Defining 2025

Alongside vibe coding, several new or revived expressions have gained attention in 2025.

Among them is 'glaze', which means to praise or flatter someone too much or without reason. Another trending term is 'aura farming', describing the effort to build a distinctive, charismatic online persona, often to look cool or attract attention on social media.

The year’s list also includes ‘biohacking’, referring to ways of altering the body’s natural processes to improve health or extend life. This can involve lifestyle changes, diet control, or even advanced methods to enhance human performance.

For those seeking a better work-life balance, new words like ‘micro-retirement’, taking short breaks between jobs and 'taskmasking', pretending to be productive at work, have entered modern speech.

Another emerging term, 'coolcation', describes travelling to cooler destinations as people avoid hot climates due to rising global temperatures.

Technology, Lifestyle, and Slang Meet in 2025

The rise of AI has also brought negative terms. One such word is ‘clanker’, a derogatory name for computers, robots, or AI systems. The term, which originally appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, went viral this year as people used it online to express frustration or distrust towards AI platforms and chatbots.

Meanwhile, tech billionaires who appeared together at Donald Trump’s inauguration in January were jokingly labelled the ‘broligarchy’, a blend of bro and oligarchy. The word refers to the dominance of powerful tech figures in global events.

Another popular word is ‘HENRY’, short for “High Earner, Not Rich Yet.” It describes people with large incomes but little wealth because of high expenses or lifestyle choices.

A Reflection of Changing Times

Lexicographers say this year’s list reveals both excitement and concern about technology’s role in modern life. While some words celebrate innovation, others express anxiety over its reach.

In 2024, Collins’ Word of the Year was ‘Brat’, representing a confident, rebellious attitude inspired by English pop star Charli XCX’s album of the same name.

Beecroft said that the 2025 choice of vibe coding shows how language keeps pace with human progress.

“As AI becomes more accessible, the words we use show both our curiosity and our caution toward it,” he said.

