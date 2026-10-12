Wireless technology Bluetooth takes its name from Harald "Bluetooth" Gormsson], a 10th-century Viking King. He united Danish tribes and parts of Norway, inspiring the tech's creators to symbolise its role in uniting communication protocols.

Harald "Bluetooth" Gormsson – that's the 10th-century Viking king who gave his name to modern wireless technology, Bluetooth. This Scandinavian monarch, who ruled Denmark and parts of Norway, became an unlikely inspiration for the digital age. He symbolised the tech's goal: uniting disparate communication protocols.

Around 958 CE, Harald Gormsson began his rule. He reigned until 986 CE, famously unifying warring Danish tribes into one kingdom. His nickname, "Bluetooth" (Blåtand in Old Norse), likely came from a prominent dead tooth that appeared dark or blueish, or perhaps from his dark complexion.

The Legacy of a Unifying King

958 CE. That's when Harald Gormsson took over from his father, Gorm the Old, Denmark's first recognised king. Harald ruled until around 986 CE, achieving much in state-building.

Most famously, he unified warring Danish tribes into a single kingdom. He even extended his power into parts of Norway. This era also saw his conversion to Christianity, a key moment he commemorated with the Great Jelling Stone. He declared he "won for himself all of Denmark and Norway and made the Danes Christian." This act of connecting diverse regions and cultures made him a natural symbol for the tech world.

How the Name Emerged

1997. That year, the name 'Bluetooth' became firm during a key meeting of tech leaders. Jim Kardach, an Intel engineer, proposed the distinctive name.

Companies like Ericsson, Intel, and Nokia then worked on a unified short-range wireless standard. They needed a way for different devices — mobile phones, laptops, peripherals — to communicate easily. Kardach, fresh from a Viking novel, saw a strong parallel between King Harald's historical role and the project's ambition. He explained why:

"King Harald Bluetooth was famous for uniting Scandinavia, just as we intended to unite the PC and cellular industries with a short-range wireless link."

From Temporary Codename to Global Standard

Bluetooth was just a codename at first. Developers at Ericsson, Intel, and Nokia used it as a temporary name, considering alternatives like RadioWire and PAN (Personal Area Networking).

The project, originally the 'short-link radio technology' initiative, needed a permanent name. They searched for one. But as development progressed and the technology neared commercial release, the informal 'Bluetooth' became popular internally.

Time came to pick a formal name. Trademark research showed problems with preferred alternatives like 'RadioWire' and 'PAN' — they faced complications or were already in use. With these hurdles, and the codename already liked by the consortium – which now included IBM and Toshiba alongside the original three – 'Bluetooth' became the official choice. Its memorable quality and strong historical story made it stick, leading to its official adoption for the standard released in 1999.

The Iconic Logo

What about the logo? It also honours the Viking monarch with a clever design. It's a bind rune — an ancient Norse and Germanic custom.

They combine two or more runes into one symbol. Here, the logo blends two Younger Futhark runes representing Harald's initials: H (ᚼ) for Hagall (meaning 'hail' or 'storm') and B (ᛒ) for Bjarkan (meaning 'birch' or 'birch goddess'). This clever blend of ancient script gives Bluetooth its distinctive look. It shows its deep link to Harald "Bluetooth" Gormsson.

Harald Bluetooth united kingdoms a millennium ago. Today, his spirit unifies billions of devices. His story echoes through every wireless connection, from smartphones to industrial sensors. A Viking king's legacy still drives innovation.