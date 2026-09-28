The death of 30-year-old social media influencer Nidhi Tiwari in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli has raised fresh questions about her relationship with Sonu Singh, an engineer associated with an outsourcing company working with Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL). Singh has reportedly gone missing after Nidhi's death by suicide.

Nidhi's mother, Hemlata Tiwari, has alleged that Singh kept a constant watch on her daughter and would not let her stay away from him for long. According to her, Nidhi usually had a Bluetooth device in her ear because Singh remained in regular contact with her, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

The allegations have emerged as Singh has become a key part of the police investigation. He was reportedly speaking to Nidhi shortly before her death and later called her mother to alert the family. Police are examining the phone conversation, call records and other circumstances surrounding the incident.

The claims made by Nidhi's mother and the exact nature of the relationship between Nidhi and Singh remains part of the investigation.