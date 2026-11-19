Grand Theft Auto VI has officially launched worldwide, breaking entertainment records by surpassing Marvel's Avengers: Endgame in pre-order sales with over $1.5 billion.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is starting its worldwide release, completing an eight-year wait for one of the most eagerly awaited video games ever produced. This is a momentous occasion for the gaming community. The most recent game in the well-known series, created by Rockstar Games, has already shattered several entertainment records before gamers all over the world have had a chance to play it.

Users started to unlock the game on Wednesday night, and Indian gamers were able to access it at midnight on Thursday. It has surpassed some of the greatest Hollywood blockbusters in history due to its enormous economic success.

GTA 6 pre-orders beat Avengers: Endgame

By Wednesday, pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6 had brought in over USD 1.5 billion (about Rs 14,100 crore), according to market research firm Sensor Tower. This amount surpasses the USD 1.2 billion made by Marvel's Avengers: Endgame in its historic first weekend in 2019.

The figures highlight the tremendous anticipation around Rockstar's most recent release. According to industry estimates, the game might sell over 30 million copies by the end of the year and bring in USD 3 billion.

Netizens Loving GTA 6

Critics have also reacted favorably to the game. Based on 145 reviews, GTA 6 opened with a Metacritic score of 99, making it one of the best-rated video games. The Verge commended the game for fulfilling the high expectations around its release, while gaming newspaper IGN called it one of the most stunning video games ever developed.

The stock market has also been affected by the enthusiasm. The parent company of Rockstar Games, Take-Two Interactive, saw a 7.70% increase in shares as the game's regional rollout got underway. The release went live at midnight local time, and New Zealand was one of the first markets to gain access.

Thirteen years after GTA 5, which has sold over 220 million copies worldwide, comes GTA 6. The franchise has amassed a sizable fan base over the course of over thirty years because to its open-world gameplay, crime-themed plots, and contentious topics.

GTA 6 is already positioned to be one of the largest entertainment launches in history thanks to record-breaking pre-orders, positive reviews, and high market expectations.

If you are yet to get your hands on GTA 6, in India, the game is priced at Rs 5,999 for the Standard Edition and Rs 7,499 for the Ultimate Edition on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.