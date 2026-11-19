Blinkit offers the Standard Edition of Grand Theft Auto VI for PlayStation 5 at ₹5,999. Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Eternal and Blinkit, announced it and shared it on social media.

The massive GTA 6 launch has also taken over rapid commerce! Blinkit has begun delivering the widely anticipated game to certain Indian cities, allowing gamers to receive their copy within minutes. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the service, which provides the PlayStation 5 version for ₹5,999.

There is one major distinction, however: consumers will not receive a typical game disk. Instead, the physical box includes a digital download code that may be used on the PlayStation Store.

GTA 6 on Blinkit: What is the price in India?

Blinkit offers the Standard Edition of Grand Theft Auto VI for PlayStation 5 at ₹5,999. Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Eternal and Blinkit, announced it and shared it on social media.

The program was initially available in limited areas across 11 Indian cities. The deal is geared toward players who want to get their hands on the game without waiting for traditional online or store delivery.

GTA 6 Blinkit Availability: Check the 11 Cities.

According to Dhindsa's statement, GTA 6 distribution began in limited locations throughout these cities:

Delhi

Gurugram

Faridabad

Ghaziabad

Noida

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Locations include Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata.

Ahmedabad

The business also said it intended to expand the service to more locations between November 18 and 19.

However, availability may vary based on the customer's location and local supply. Even if Blinkit runs in a city, the game may not be available in all delivery areas.

How to Order GTA 6 from Blinkit

Gamers can follow these steps to see whether GTA 6 is available in their location.

Launch the Blinkit app on your smartphone.

Enter your desired delivery location.

Search for 'GTA 6' or 'Grand Theft Auto VI'.

Check to see whether the game is listed in your region.

Select the product and go to the checkout.

Complete the payment and place your order.

The listing and shipping options will be based on local availability and supply.

Does Blinkit provide a GTA 6 disk or download code?

This is a significant consideration for purchasers. Blinkit ships a physical retail box with a digital download code rather than a typical game disc.

When users receive the package, they can use the PlayStation Store to redeem the code and download the game to a PS5.

The physical box is also intended as a souvenir for GTA fans who want to keep something from the game's release.

When was GTA 6 released in India?

GTA 6 was officially released on November 19, 2026, for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games developed the game, which comes more than 13 years after GTA 5 was published in September 2013.

Blinkit's quick-delivery service lets Indian players in supported regions order the game through a familiar delivery app, rather than relying only on traditional retail channels.