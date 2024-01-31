Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Elon Musk shares video of Tesla Optimus humanoid robot walking like a human (WATCH)

    In a video shared by Elon Musk on X, the Tesla Optimus humanoid robot can be seen walking like a human being. It's cool how much better the Tesla Bot has got. Earlier, the Optimus robot is shown in the video that Musk posted taking a black shirt from a nearby basket on a table and folding it nicely.

    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 4:29 PM IST

    Tesla's Optimus is seen in a new video, and with every update, the humanoid robot gets cooler. Only a few hours ago, Elon Musk posted a video of the robot walking on X. Yes, it is only a video showing Optimus exploring the building. Just the way the robot is walking is amazing. It is so human-like. It is also a huge improvement from the initial Optimus demo that we witnessed, in which the robot moved rather erratically and very, well, like a robot. On the other hand, Optimus walks much more naturally in this video.

    Elon Musk has released two videos of the Optimus humanoid robot this month. This is the second one. The robot was shown learning how to fold shirts in the previous video. The Optimus robot is shown in the video that Musk posted taking a black shirt from a nearby basket on a table and folding it nicely. Fittingly, the video is called "Optimus Folds a Shirt."

    But as Elon Musk noted in a post on X, Optimus is currently ill-equipped to perform some of the activities that it has been seen performing on its own. Musk and the Tesla engineers, however, are hopeful that it will someday reach complete autonomy and be able to operate in a variety of environments.

    Elon Musk has been posting a series of films that are incredibly fascinating, but they also give the impression that the engineers are deliberately trying to make the Optimus humanoid robot more and more human-like. The new version of the robot has several improvements, including faster movement, better hand motions, tactile sensing on its fingers, and more. Known as Tesla Optimus or Tesla Bot, the humanoid robot was first shown during Tesla's AI Day event in 2021.

