Razorpay launched the world's first Agent Studio with Anthropic's Claude SDK and an Agentic Experience Platform. These AI tools help businesses automate revenue recovery, payment operations, onboarding, and dispute resolution for online businesses.

Razorpay Unveils AI-Powered Agent Studio and Experience Platform

Razorpay, India's omnichannel payments and banking platform for businesses, on Thursday announced the launch of the world's first Agent Studio built using the Claude Agent SDK from Anthropic at the FTX 2026 event. The company also introduced its Agentic Experience Platform, a new AI-native layer aimed at simplifying how online businesses onboard to Razorpay, integrate payments into their products and manage payment operations.

According to the company, the new launches mark the beginning of a new era of commerce where artificial intelligence will reshape how payment infrastructure for Indian businesses is built and experienced. In an official statement it stated "Razorpay Agent Studio is the world's first AI-powered platform where agents work alongside businesses - recovering revenue, managing payments, and running financial operations in real time, all natively inside Razorpay"

Introducing Razorpay Agent Studio

As part of the announcement at FTX'26, Razorpay also unveiled a key AI-payments product suite designed to automate several aspects of digital commerce and payment operations. The company introduced the Razorpay Agent Studio, described as a B2B agent marketplace and builder platform for payments and business banking. Built using the Claude Agent SDK from Anthropic, the platform allows businesses to deploy AI agents designed to perform specific commerce-related tasks.

The platform is designed to address operational challenges faced by online businesses, such as recovering abandoned carts, retrying failed subscriptions, reconciling settlements and resolving payment disputes, which currently require significant manual effort. Through the Agent Studio, businesses can access a marketplace of AI agents and deploy them with a single click. Each agent is designed to handle a particular function, enabling merchants to manage multiple commerce workflows without relying on separate tools.

Production-Ready AI Agents

For the initial rollout, Razorpay introduced several production-ready AI agents. These include the Abandoned Cart Conversion Agent, which converts abandoned carts into completed purchases through voice-led interactions in partnership with Nugget by Zomato and SuperU. Other agents include the Dispute Responder Agent, which responds to payment disputes with a higher win rate, the Subscription Recovery Agent, which intelligently recovers failed subscriptions using voice technology developed with ElevenLabs, and the Cashflow Forecaster Agent, which predicts cashflow patterns and identifies potential liquidity gaps.

The system works by analysing customer activity in real time. For example, when a customer leaves during checkout, the AI agent can initiate a conversation through voice or messaging to understand the reason and offer incentives such as discounts before sending a payment link to complete the purchase.

Integrations and Customization

Razorpay said the Agent Studio also integrates with multiple platforms including Shopify, Shiprocket, WhatsApp, ElevenLabs, Slack, Tally, Sarvam and Quickbook, giving agents access to broader business data and enabling them to make smarter decisions. These integrations give agents deeper context across systems - enabling smarter decisions and more effective actions. First external agents on the Agent Studio include Nugget by Zomato and SuperU.

In addition, the platform includes a "Build Your Agent" feature that allows businesses to create customised AI agents without coding by simply describing the required task in plain English.

Agentic Experience Platform for Simplified Operations

Alongside Agent Studio, Razorpay introduced the Agentic Experience Platform, which aims to simplify onboarding, integration and payment operations through conversational AI. The platform offers three capabilities: Agentic Onboarding, which allows businesses to complete onboarding in 5 minutes by sharing details such as PAN and website while identity checks are completed automatically through government infrastructure. The second capability, Agentic Dashboard, enables merchants to manage payments using natural language commands. For instance, a merchant can upload a bank statement and ask the system to match it with Razorpay settlements, a process that traditionally takes finance teams hours but can now be completed in seconds. The third feature, Agentic Integration, enables partners, merchants and developers to integrate Razorpay's payment infrastructure in under 10 minutes using AI coding environments such as Claude Code and no-code platforms like Replit and Emergent.

A New Era for Financial Infrastructure

According to the company, these launches represent a shift from traditional payment processing systems toward AI-driven financial infrastructure where intelligent agents can automate tasks, manage payment operations and act on behalf of businesses.

Speaking at FTX, Harshil Mathur, Co-founder & CEO, Razorpay, said, "Businesses don't just need more software anymore - they need intelligence that can act. With the launch of the world's first Agent Studio for payments, we're enabling companies to deploy AI agents that can understand and monitor their revenue flows, resolve payment issues, and unlock insights across billions of transactions in real time."

Commenting on the partnership, Irina Ghose, Managing Director, Anthropic India said, "Razorpay's work with Claude shows how AI agents can address real commerce challenges - recovering revenue, resolving disputes, and predicting cash flow. It's a great example of what AI can do when it's embedded into the operating fabric of business." (ANI)