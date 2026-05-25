Bengaluru-based startup Pronto responded to allegations that some of its service professionals were recording videos inside customers’ homes using body cameras, sparking online debate.

An online debate around privacy, artificial intelligence, and the future of home-service platforms has exploded on social media after Bengaluru-based startup Pronto responded to allegations that some of its service professionals were recording videos inside customers’ homes using body cameras.

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The controversy escalated further after Abhiraj Singh Bhal, CEO of Urban Company, publicly distanced his company from any such practices, stressing that customer trust and privacy remain “paramount”.

The uproar began when X user Harsh Upadhyay claimed that Pronto professionals were using “small outward-facing cameras during select opt-in jobs” as part of the company investor’s larger Physical AI vision. In his viral post, Harsh alleged that an internal memo from investor Glade Brook spoke about Pronto’s ambition to formalise informal labour markets while simultaneously generating valuable data for “Physical AI and robotics training”.

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The claims triggered sharp reactions online, with many users questioning whether recording activities inside private homes for AI training purposes could cross ethical boundaries — even when customers provide consent.

As criticism mounted, Pronto issued a clarification, insisting that cameras are not part of its standard service model. According to the company, only customers who voluntarily opt into the programme and pay for it are included in the pilot initiative.

“Unless you have opted-in and paid for the program personally, the Pro doesn't come to the house with a camera,” Pronto said in its statement.

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The startup further clarified that consent is not permanent and must be reconfirmed before every booking. It also claimed that the pilot programme currently impacts only 0.1 per cent of its customer base and that the company spent months ensuring compliance with India’s DPDP (Digital Personal Data Protection) regulations.

Pronto, which provides app-based household services such as cleaning, laundry, mopping, and utensil washing, also maintained that it was “not the only company in the space” experimenting with such emerging technology.

Amid the intensifying backlash, Urban Company CEO Abhiraj Singh Bhal issued a strongly worded statement firmly rejecting the idea of introducing any similar recording systems on his platform.

“We are in the business of trust,” Bhal wrote, adding that Urban Company has “never done so in the past” and has “no plans to do so in the future.”

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The controversy comes close on the heels of another viral incident from Bengaluru, where a vegetable vendor was spotted wearing a head-mounted iPhone device while working. The clip, widely circulated online, claimed the vendor was collecting real-world data for AI training.