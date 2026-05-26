Worried about AI and job security? New research shows generative AI can be a tool for motivation, not a threat. Learn how to adapt and use AI to boost your career.

The rapid development of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has sparked concerns about job security and the future of work. However, new research from the University of Vaasa suggests that AI can actually help workers become more motivated and adaptable in their careers when they view it as a useful tool rather than a threat.

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Researcher Zhe Zhu studied how generative AI systems like ChatGPT and Gemini are changing modern workplaces. His doctoral research looked into the impact of AI on company decision-making and how employees experience these technologies in their daily tasks.

Many workers are worried that AI might reduce their value at work or make their skills irrelevant. Yet, Zhu’s findings show that these worries can sometimes push people to improve their abilities and learn how to use AI tools more effectively, helping them remain competitive in their jobs.

Also read: Is ChatGPT Changing How We Think? MIT, Stanford Study Raises Red Flags

Trust Balance

The research found that trust in AI is a key factor in whether the technology benefits the workplace. Employees who rely too much on AI may accept wrong information without verifying it. In contrast, workers who completely avoid AI might miss chances to enhance their performance and efficiency.

Zhu explained that as AI becomes more common in daily tasks, businesses need to maintain a careful balance. Companies must encourage employees to use AI in a thoughtful and responsible way rather than depending on it without question.

Smarter Adoption

The study also found that successful AI integration depends more on company strategy than on the technology itself. Organizations must address issues such as ethics, privacy, and responsible data use when introducing AI systems.

According to Zhu, businesses should follow a clear long-term plan that aligns AI with organizational goals and promotes collaboration with industry and academic partners. His research proposes an eight-step framework to help companies move from experimenting with AI to using it in a more meaningful and organized way.

Future Industries

Zhu believes that workplaces are becoming increasingly AI-native, where AI systems are fully integrated into daily processes rather than being used as separate tools. The research also suggests that while some jobs may disappear, AI is likely to create new industries and career opportunities related to data centres, AI infrastructure, and digital services.

The study argues that instead of fearing AI, employees should focus on learning how to work with it and continue developing their skills for the future.

Also read: ‘Godfather of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton Raises Alarm Over AI Risks, Urges Strong Global Regulation