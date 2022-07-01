Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) crosses over 100 million registered users

BGMI has seen more interactive tournaments, larger prize pools, and opportunities for aspiring gamers to gain exposure and make their mark on the industry year after year.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) by KRAFTON has surpassed 100 million registered users in India. As the country's most famous battle royale game, BGMI provides the most maps, modes, and numerous in-game collaborations and events to give its players the best experience possible. BGMI has now been the most popular game in India for a year.

With India-centric events and content, BGMI has helped build a strong Esports ecosystem in the country over the last year. BGMI has seen more interactive tournaments, larger prize pools, and opportunities for aspiring gamers to gain exposure and make their mark on the industry year after year. KRAFTON has planned even larger tournaments for BGMI this year, with the prize pool for the recently concluded BMPS (BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE PRO SERIES) Season 1 set at INR 2 crore, the largest in Indian esports history.

In November 2021, KRAFTON launched a first-of-its-kind 'Game Responsibly' campaign to promote safer and responsible gaming habits and raise awareness among players about cultivating safer and healthier gaming habits.

During India's visit as BGMI prepares to celebrate its first anniversary, Changan Kim, CEO, KRAFTON, Inc., stated that the BGMI's first year has been a resounding success, with millions of players registering to play the game. To curate gameplay unique to Indian users, they brought in major tournaments, Indian-themed collaborations, and celebrated India-centric events with the community. India is an important market for KRAFTON, as per Kim. We are excited about the opportunities in the country and are dedicated to building a strong gaming ecosystem. We focus on constantly improving our expanding community's mobile gaming experience and investing in the thriving startup landscape here."

KRAFTON, Inc. has broadened the horizon regarding the format of BGMI's tournaments as part of its commitment to building a robust esports environment. In 2022, four pro and semi-pro tournaments (BMOC, recently concluded BMPS Season 1, BGIS Season 2 and BMPS Season 2) will be held, with cash prizes totalling INR 6 crores awarded to players from across India.

KRAFTON, Inc. invested nearly USD 100 million last year to improve India's local video game, Esports, and entertainment startups to create a healthy gaming startup ecosystem.

