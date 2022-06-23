How Will Xchange Monster (MXCH) Impact The Gamefi Industry Along with Enjin (ENJ)?

Xchange Monster (MXCH) is a fully-regulated platform by FINMA, one of the most recognised regulators in Switzerland.

Although the Gamefi industry is still in its infancy stage, there are issues that gamers face. A few projects have the necessary means to create value for players. The development of blockchain-based gaming platforms goes beyond incorporating NFTs and cryptocurrencies into traditional games. Multiple factors are vital in facilitating transactional operations within the games.

Xchange Monster bridging the gap! (MXCH)

Xchange Monster (MXCH) is attempting to address all of the current problems in the industry. The team wants to create an all-inclusive platform built on the interest and commitment of generating value for the community.

The ecosystem is driven by the urge to create a unique, fully-regulated crypto platform that offers solutions for the gaming community and providers. The project will serve as a one-stop solution for gamers and developers, supporting the storage of cryptocurrencies and digital assets while providing instant payment facilitation for all transactions on the network.

Xchange Monster (MXCH) is a fully-regulated platform by FINMA, one of the most recognised regulators in Switzerland. The importance of regulation has been incorporated into the project from an early stage to avoid the risk of issues later in development. Being a trusted and well-secured crypto platform allows Xchange Monster (MXCH) to tap into the gaming crypto market and promote its growth.

Xchange Monsters’ native token is MXCH; they will be released in two separate rounds from March to May. Xchange Monster also has other crypto-gaming products in the pipeline that they plan to unveil soon, such as an Exchange platform, Decentralised payment gateway, and a Digital wallet. Participants who have secured MXCH tokens will benefit from the product suite by holding the tokens in the wallet or exchanging them on the platform.

With a fully doxxed team and a product regulated at such an early stage in development, Xchange Monster has already established itself as a core player in the crypto-gaming sector and aims to become the one-stop solution by the time they launch.

Enjin (ENJ) to engineer the Gamefi sector?

Enjin (ENJ) is an NFT issuance platform and ecosystem with a focus on gaming.

Enjin allows developers to create decentralised games on the Ethereum network, and issue in-game NFTs to discover trade, and store them.

An issue with gaming is that platforms have complete control over a player's items within the game, usually through a centralised database. For this reason, they have the power to shut down any player's account, leaving the items they paid/worked for inaccessible. Enjin resolves this by allowing those items to be issued as NFTs, giving players full ownership of them.

Enjin (ENJ) is also known for developing the ERC-1155 token standard that supports both non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and fungible tokens. ERC-1155 is fast, batches token transfers (meaning it can use one contract to make various NFTs) this is a revolutionary feature that will change the way NFTs, blockchain gaming, and other multi-token platforms structure their smart contracts.

Where will the Gamefi sector go?

Both of these projects look destined to have an impact on the expansion of the Gamefi industry. With each of them making a positive contribution to gaming platforms. The Gamefi sector has experienced significant growth despite being at such an early stage. In the long term, these two projects will hold a seat as the standout projects in the crypto-gaming space. It would be wise to look further into these projects, however, be sure to research thoroughly before investing!

For more information on Xchange Monster visit:

Presale: https://xchangemonster.boostx.finance/register

Website: https://xchangemonster.com/

Disclaimer: This is a featured content