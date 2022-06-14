How is banned PUBG app still available in India? NCPCR asks IT Ministry

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In 2020, the government blocked popular gaming app PUBG and others, terming them prejudicial to the nation's sovereignty, integrity and defence.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 14, 2022, 6:38 PM IST

    Days after a 16-year-old boy allegedly shot dead his mother after she stopped him from playing PUBG, the NCPCR on Tuesday sought an explanation from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on how the banned online game was still available to be used by minors. 

    In 2020, the government blocked popular gaming app PUBG and others following the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese Army and termed them prejudicial to the nation's sovereignty, integrity and defence. Last week the boy allegedly shot dead his mother as she stopped him from playing the online game in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. 

    "In view of this incident, it is beyond the understanding of the Commission how a banned game...which has been blocked by the government, is still available for use by minors. Therefore, the Commission requests your good offices to inform reasons for availability of such blocked applications over the internet," the NCPCR wrote to the ministry secretary. 

    Also read: Lucknow: PUBG-addict teen, who shot mom for stopping him from playing, waited for her to die

    The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights also requested that it be informed regarding action taken in such incidents. The NCPCR also asked to be provided with a list of such games being used by minors along with their regulating bodies and their regulating mechanism within ten days of receipt of this letter. 

    In another letter to the president of the Indian Olympic Association, the Commission said it had been observed that PUBG has been recognised as a part of e-sports and has further received recognition from the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). 

    "In the said regard it is requested that the Commission may be informed regarding the current status as to whether PUBG or any other similar e-game has been recognised by your organisation. It is requested that the Commission may be informed regarding such games which are being used by minors along with their recognition status within 10 days of receipt of this letter," it said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2022, 6:38 PM IST
