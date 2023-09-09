Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Watch series 9 may get new processor chip, better heart rate sensor & more

    Apple is set to unveil the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 at their event in September, with exciting features like an upgraded heart rate sensor and new U2 chip. An all black Apple Watch variant is also set to be released at the event.

    Apple Watch series 9 may get new processor chip better heart rate sensor more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 1:41 PM IST

    Apple is gearing up for its highly-anticipated annual event, famously dubbed the Wanderlust event, scheduled for September 12. The iPhone 15 and new Apple Watch models will be shown at this huge event, among other exciting announcements. Despite Apple's customary secrecy over the contents of these impending releases, a new report has provided some insight into what we might possibly anticipate from the Apple Watch Series 9, particularly in terms of its capabilities and sensors.

    The Series 9, which comes in the recognisable 41 mm and 45 mm sizes, and the Ultra 2, which keeps its current 49 mm size, are the two new Apple Watch models that the company plans to release this year. While it is anticipated that these next versions will keep the looks of its forerunners, a significant Apple Watch overhaul is apparently planned for 2024.

    Also Read | Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G set to launch on September 22; Here's what we can expect

    A standout feature in these upcoming models is the introduction of a new, speedier processor chip. Since the Series 6, Apple has used the same chipset in all of its Apple Watch models. With this improvement, activities are expected to run more smoothly and effectively overall.

    The improvements don't stop with the new processor, though. All of the new models may have received internal component and sensor enhancements, according to sources. Notably, an updated heart rate sensor with more precision and accuracy than its predecessor is anticipated. This development may greatly improve the watch's ability to track users' health and fitness levels and provide more accurate data.

     

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G launch soon in India; price expected to be under Rs 60,000

    The U2 chip, which will be included in both the Series 9 and Ultra 2, is another noteworthy innovation. The "Find My" capability is expected to be improved by this upgraded ultra-wideband chip, perhaps improving position tracking precision. Even the rumoured inclusion of this processor in the iPhone 15 raises the possibility of further technological integration inside the Apple ecosystem.

    It's interesting to note that the iPhone 15 Pro is said to have a new titanium frame, which might indicate coordinated colour possibilities for both high-end phones. Series 9 and Ultra 2 are eagerly awaited additions to Apple's wearable family because they promise enhanced performance, better sensors, and more networking choices.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 8 series is coming to India; Pre-orders to begin from THIS date

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2023, 1:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G set to launch on September 22 Here is what we can expect gcw

    Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G set to launch on September 22; Here's what we can expect

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G launch soon in India price expected to be under Rs 60000 gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G launch soon in India; price expected to be under Rs 60,000

    Apple releases major iPhone security update to protect from pegasus spyware gcw

    Apple releases major iPhone security update to protect from pegasus spyware

    Huawei Mate X5 with 7 85 inch foldable display 50MP triple rear camera launched check details gcw

    Huawei Mate X5 with 7.85-inch foldable display, 50MP triple rear camera launched

    Google Pixel 8 series is coming to India Pre orders to begin from THIS date gcw

    Google Pixel 8 series is coming to India; Pre-orders to begin from THIS date

    Recent Stories

    Centre claims Kerala govt missed share for Mid-Day Meal Scheme; defers disbursement of funds anr

    Centre claims Kerala govt missed share for Mid-Day Meal Scheme; defers disbursement of funds

    Brahmastra 2 update: Ayan Mukerji gives some insides for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film ATG

    Brahmastra 2 update: Ayan Mukerji gives some insides for Ranbir Kapoor,Alia Bhatt's film

    Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G set to launch on September 22 Here is what we can expect gcw

    Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G set to launch on September 22; Here's what we can expect

    G20 Summit 2023: US, India, UAE, and Saudi Arabia to seal Middle-East transport deal; check details AJR

    G20 Summit 2023: US, India, UAE, and Saudi Arabia to seal Middle-East transport deal; check details

    Kerala: Massive gold heist in Thrissur; 3 kgs of gold worth Rs 1.7 crore stolen anr

    Kerala: Massive gold heist in Thrissur; 3 kgs of gold worth Rs 1.7 crore stolen

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon