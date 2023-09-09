Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G set to launch on September 22; Here's what we can expect

    The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is expected to feature an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.  According to the company, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G will be unveiled on September 22. 

    Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G set to launch on September 22 Here is what we can expect gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 1:06 PM IST

    Smartphone brand Tecno has confirmed to launch of its first flip-style foldable smartphone Phantom V Flip 5G this month. The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G will be introduced on September 22, according to the firm. The business will also unveil its 14-inch Tecno Megbook T1 laptop in addition to the flip phone.

    On September 22, in Singapore, both gadgets will be unveiled at the Flip In Style TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2023. According to the company's media invitation, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is the most recent invention to result from its "Go Premium" strategy.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G launch soon in India; price expected to be under Rs 60,000

    The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is rumoured to come in three colour options: Film White, Minimal Black, and Periwinkle Purple. According to Gadgets360, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G would include a 6.9-inch AMOLED full-HD+ main display and a 1.32-inch AMOLED outside panel with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 CPU, together with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, are anticipated for the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G.

    Android 13 is most likely to be pre-installed on the Tecno foldable phone. In order to accommodate a total battery capacity of 4,000mAh, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is rumoured to include two batteries, each with a capacity of 1,165mAh and 2,735mAh.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 8 series is coming to India; Pre-orders to begin from THIS date

    This foldable phone is believed to offer rapid charging at 45W, according to a prior leak. On the subject of cameras, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is most likely to sport a 64MP primary rear camera with autofocus and a 13MP secondary sensor at the back. The hole-punch design at the top of the display is expected to house a 32MP sensor for the front camera.

    However, we suggest our readers to wait for the final and official announcement from the brand only.

    Also Read | Huawei Mate X5 with 7.85-inch foldable display, 50MP triple rear camera launched

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2023, 1:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G launch soon in India price expected to be under Rs 60000 gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G launch soon in India; price expected to be under Rs 60,000

    Huawei Mate X5 with 7 85 inch foldable display 50MP triple rear camera launched check details gcw

    Huawei Mate X5 with 7.85-inch foldable display, 50MP triple rear camera launched

    Google Pixel 8 series is coming to India Pre orders to begin from THIS date gcw

    Google Pixel 8 series is coming to India; Pre-orders to begin from THIS date

    Honor 90 5G with 200MP primary camera to launch on September 14 gcw

    Honor 90 5G with 200MP primary camera to launch on September 14

    iPhone 15 series launching on September 12 Check out tentative dates for pre order and sale gcw

    iPhone 15 series launching on September 12: Check out tentative dates for pre-order & sale

    Recent Stories

    G20 Summit 2023: US, India, UAE, and Saudi Arabia to seal Middle-East transport deal; check details AJR

    G20 Summit 2023: US, India, UAE, and Saudi Arabia to seal Middle-East transport deal; check details

    Kerala: Massive gold heist in Thrissur; 3 kgs of gold worth Rs 1.7 crore stolen anr

    Kerala: Massive gold heist in Thrissur; 3 kgs of gold worth Rs 1.7 crore stolen

    The Vaccine War poster OUT; Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi's film gets thumbs up from netizens RBA

    'The Vaccine War' poster OUT; Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi's film gets thumbs up from netizens

    G20 Summit 2023 Why is German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wearing an eye patch gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: Why is German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wearing an eye patch?

    Asianet News Exclusive: Experience certificate scandal hits Kerala Police band neyyattinkara thiruvananthapuram anr

    Asianet News Exclusive: Experience certificate scandal hits Kerala Police band

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon