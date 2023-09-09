Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G set to launch on September 22; Here's what we can expect

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is expected to feature an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. According to the company, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G will be unveiled on September 22.

Smartphone brand Tecno has confirmed to launch of its first flip-style foldable smartphone Phantom V Flip 5G this month. The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G will be introduced on September 22, according to the firm. The business will also unveil its 14-inch Tecno Megbook T1 laptop in addition to the flip phone.

On September 22, in Singapore, both gadgets will be unveiled at the Flip In Style TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2023. According to the company's media invitation, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is the most recent invention to result from its "Go Premium" strategy.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is rumoured to come in three colour options: Film White, Minimal Black, and Periwinkle Purple. According to Gadgets360, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G would include a 6.9-inch AMOLED full-HD+ main display and a 1.32-inch AMOLED outside panel with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 CPU, together with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, are anticipated for the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G.

Android 13 is most likely to be pre-installed on the Tecno foldable phone. In order to accommodate a total battery capacity of 4,000mAh, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is rumoured to include two batteries, each with a capacity of 1,165mAh and 2,735mAh.

This foldable phone is believed to offer rapid charging at 45W, according to a prior leak. On the subject of cameras, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is most likely to sport a 64MP primary rear camera with autofocus and a 13MP secondary sensor at the back. The hole-punch design at the top of the display is expected to house a 32MP sensor for the front camera.

However, we suggest our readers to wait for the final and official announcement from the brand only.

