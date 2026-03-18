Airtel Plan: Free Netflix + Unlimited 5G for 84 Days—Full Details Inside
Airtel Recharge Plan: Airtel has launched a new Rs 1,798 plan with 84 days validity. You get 3GB daily data, unlimited 5G, and a free Netflix subscription. It's a celebration for 84 days! Check out all the details here.
Airtel Plan
India's top telecom company, Bharti Airtel, has just launched a new prepaid plan for people who use a lot of data. This Rs 1,798 plan is a full package. It gives you data, calls, entertainment, and even creative tools for almost three months in a single recharge.
3GB Daily Data and Unlimited 5G
With this plan, you get 3GB of high-speed data every day. The plan is valid for 84 days, so you get a total of 252GB of data. This is more than enough for video streaming, online gaming, and office work. And the best part? If you are in an Airtel 5G area, you can enjoy unlimited 5G data without any daily limit.
Free Netflix Subscription
For all you entertainment lovers, Airtel is giving a free Netflix Basic subscription with this plan. You don't have to pay anything extra. You can watch your favourite movies and web series on Netflix for all 84 days. The plan also includes unlimited local and STD calls, plus 100 free SMS daily.
Adobe Express Premium Worth Rs 4,000!
The most unique feature of this plan is the free Adobe Express Premium subscription. This is super useful for anyone who does graphic design, creates Instagram posts, or edits photos. A one-year subscription usually costs around Rs 4,000, but Airtel is giving it completely free with this plan.
Additional Benefits and How to Recharge
On top of all this, you also get extra rewards through the Airtel Thanks app and free Hellotunes for 30 days. You can easily recharge with this Rs 1,798 plan on the Airtel website or the Airtel Thanks app. It's a fantastic option if you're looking for a long-term plan with great OTT benefits.
Find the latest Technology News covering Smartphone Updates, AI (Artificial Intelligence) breakthroughs, and innovations in space exploration. Stay updated on gadgets, apps, and digital trends with expert reviews, product comparisons, and tech insights. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything shaping the future of technology.