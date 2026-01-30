Airtel offers Adobe Express Premium free for one year to all 360 million customers, enabling easy creation of videos, social media posts, and designs with AI-powered tools, templates, and cloud storage.

Airtel has announced that it will provide Adobe Express Premium for free to its 360 million customers without any additional charges. This historic and first-of-its-kind partnership will enable all Airtel customers to create and post high-quality social media posts, marketing content, and short videos. It's possible to create videos and posts without any interruption.

Free for Customers

Adobe Express Premium allows customers to create any design they desire quickly and easily. Adobe Express Premium, worth approximately Rs 4,000, is now available for free for one year. Whether they have design experience or not, it enables all Airtel customers to showcase their creative potential and produce professional-quality content.

This Adobe Express Premium subscription is available to all Airtel customers, including mobile, Wi-Fi, and DTH users. Customers can claim this subscription by logging into the Airtel Thanks app without needing to provide any credit card information.

"This is an effort to empower millions of Indians to create and innovate using state-of-the-art AI tools," said Airtel CEO Siddharth Sharma. "From a student preparing their first resume to a small business owner wanting to design a poster, or a creator editing a video for their followers – our goal is to provide every Airtel customer with the tools to support their expression. With Adobe Express, world-class creative tools are no longer a luxury; they are an accessible power for every Indian," he added.

Adobe Express Premium makes Adobe's best features accessible to the public. This subscription provides access to thousands of ready-made templates designed for Indian household festivals, weddings, and local businesses. Additionally, it includes AI-powered features like instant background removal, creating custom images, one-tap video editing, premium Adobe Stock assets, over 30,000 professional fonts, and 100 GB of cloud storage.

Furthermore, advanced features like auto-captions and instant resize are available without any watermark and sync easily across different devices. Adobe Express is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali, allowing users to utilize these features in their respective languages. Adobe Express is an excellent platform for everyone to create festival greeting cards, wedding invitations, promotional content for local shops, or WhatsApp status updates. The collaboration between Airtel and Adobe Express will help gain significant recognition.