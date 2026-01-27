Big Savings! Jio’s Cheapest Plan Offers Unlimited 5G Data and Calls Under ₹200
Jio’s ₹198 prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calls, and free unlimited 5G data for eligible users, making it one of India’s cheapest 5G plans under ₹200 and cheaper than Airtel options.
Unlimited 5G Data under ₹200? Jio's plan could be a game-changer.
Mobile internet is a must-have. But unlimited 5G seems expensive, especially under ₹200. Jio's prepaid plan offers a cheap way to get the full benefits of 5G.
Jio's ₹198 Plan: What do you get?
Jio's ₹198 prepaid plan is for budget users. It gives 2GB of high-speed data daily, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. If data runs out, speed drops to 64kbps.
Plan Validity and Total Data
This Jio plan is valid for 14 days, giving you 28GB of data (2GB/day). If you're in a Jio 5G area with a 5G phone, you also get unlimited 5G data at no extra cost.
You get extra benefits too
The ₹198 recharge gives users access to JioTV for live TV and channels. You also get the benefit of Jio Cloud Storage, which is useful for data backup.
Why is Airtel's option more expensive?
Airtel has no unlimited 5G plan under ₹200. Their cheapest is ₹349, offering 1.5GB/day for 28 days. It's not as budget-friendly as Jio's option.
Who is Jio's ₹198 plan best for?
If you're on a budget, need a short-term plan, and have Jio 5G, the ₹198 plan is a great choice. It's one of the cheapest ways to get unlimited 5G data.
