WhatsApp Launches Strict Account Settings: How to Enable and What It Does
WhatsApp introduces Strict Account Settings to protect users from hacking and cyber fraud by blocking unknown calls, media, and links. Learn how to enable this one-tap security feature.
Strict Account Settings
Meta's instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, has a cool new feature to boost user security. It's called "Strict Account Settings." Let's find out how to enable it and what it does.
Block for hackers
The new Strict Account Settings feature can block media, attachments, and calls from unknown numbers. It also disables link previews from unfamiliar contacts to prevent hacking attempts.
How to turn on the feature?
Enable Strict Account Settings with one click. Go to Settings > Privacy > Advanced. At the bottom, you'll see the option to 'Turn On' the feature. Just tap it to enable.
WhatsApp's lockdown-style feature
Strict Account Settings is a lockdown-style feature that protects your account from complex cyberattacks. Meta says it's especially useful for high-risk individuals like journalists.
End-to-end encryption
Meta has long claimed all messages are end-to-end encrypted. This new feature adds more security as cases of hacking via links, APK files, and financial fraud are on the rise.
