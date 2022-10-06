Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Airtel 5G Plus service goes live in 8 cities; know plans, eligible smartphone here

    Customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi, according to Airtel, will begin enjoying the cutting-edge Airtel 5G Plus services in phases as the company continues to build its network and complete the rollout.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 9:06 PM IST

    Bharti Airtel announced that its 5G services were now available in eight cities, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi, on Thursday. 

    Customers who use 5G services will be charged according to their current 4G plan, as per the company.

     

    "For the past 27 years, Airtel has been at the forefront of India's telecom revolution. Today marks another milestone in our journey to create the best network possible to provide the best experience for our customers.

    "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. As a result, our solution will work with any 5G handset and any existing SIM card that customers may have," the Managing Director and CEO of Bharti Airtel, Gopal  Vittal, said in a statement.

    The founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Mittal, announced the launch of the 5G service in eight cities on October 1. According to a company spokesperson, customers can use the services under their 4G plan. 

    Airtel subscribers who receive 5G signals in their area can switch to 5G, but if they discover that 5G consumes a lot of data, they can return to a 4G network. "5G access is optional," said the spokesperson.

    Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus 5G models are currently compatible with Airtel 5G Plus service.

    Compatible models include Samsung's flagship devices, such as the Fold series, the Galaxy S 22 series, the Samsung M32, the iPhone 12 series and later models, the Realme 8s 5G, the Realme X7 series, the Realme Narzo series, the Vivo X50 onwards smartphones, the Vivo IQOO series, the Oppo Reno5G Pro and another device in the same series launched later, the OnePlus eight and beyond smartphones, and so on.

    According to industry players, mobile subscribers will get up to 600 megabits per second speed in a 5G network during the launch phase, and handsets will work on par with professional computers for accessing apps and data processing.

    Reliance Jio, a competitor of Bharti Airtel, is offering unlimited 5G data to select customers who have a 5G smartphone during the beta trial.

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 9:11 PM IST
