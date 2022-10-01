5G launch in India: PM Narendra Modi test driving a car in Europe from Delhi using 5G

In 2014, 1GB of data used to cost Rs 300 but now it has come to Rs 10. "Internet users now consume 14GB per month. This used to cost Rs 4,200 per month in 2014. But now it costs somewhere between Rs 125 to Rs 150," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the 5G mobile telephony service in India and conducted a test drive of a car in Europe from Delhi's Pragati Maidan, using the newly launched 5G technology. Union minister Piyush Goyal tweeted the photo and wrote, "India driving the world'.

Before he launched the 5G mobile telephony services in India, PM Modi inaugurated the India Mobile Congress 2022 exhibition. At the exhibition, he visited the pavilions of the different telecom operators to experience first-hand the 5G technology.

At Reliance Jio's stalls, PM Modi was briefed about the technology by Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani. Then PM Modi went to the stalls of Airtel, Vodafone Idea, C-DOT and others.

Union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the day will be recorded in golden letters. "Telecom is the gateway, the foundation of Digital India. It is the mode to bring digital services to every person," he said.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani promised to deliver 5G to every town, every taluka by December 2023. "I can say we are ready to take leadership and Indian Mobile Congress should now become Asian Mobile Congress & Global Mobile Congress. India may have started a little late, but will finish first," he said.

In 2014, PM Modi said there were only two mobile manufacturing units in India. The number has now crossed 200. The cost of data has also come down as India has become self-reliant.

