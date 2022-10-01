5G services launched in India: How fast will the internet be as compared to 4G?

PM Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday. The 5G will first be rolled out in select metro cities and people will be able to experience 10 times the faster internet speed than 4G. 5G offers speed multiple times faster than 4G, supports lag-free connectivity, and can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real time.

While inaugurating the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) in Delhi on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 5G services in select locations. The new technology will offer seamless coverage, high data rates, reduced latency, and extremely dependable communications. It will improve the efficiency of energy, spectrum, and networks.

Capable of providing ultra-high-speed internet services, the fifth generation, or 5G, is projected to open up new economic and sociological prospects, acting as a transformative force in Indian society.

5G offers speed multiple times faster than 4G, supports lag-free connectivity, and can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real time. 5G internet speeds might reach 10 Gbps at its peak, compared to 4G's top of 100 Mbps. Depending on your 5G coverage, download speeds might range from 1Gbps to 10Gbps.

Latency, or the time it takes for a device to send data packets and get a response, is between 10-100 ms (milliseconds) in 4G and under 1 ms in 5G. A shorter latency is required for a quick response.

5G can allow solutions such as e-health, linked cars, more immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences, life-saving use cases, and sophisticated mobile cloud gaming, among others, in addition to supporting ultra-low latency connections.

The largest telecom spectrum auction in India had recently garnered a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore of bids, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio capturing nearly half of all airwaves offered with a Rs 88,078 crore price.

Sunil Bharti Mittal's Bharti Airtel successfully bid Rs 43,084 crore, while Vodafone Idea Ltd purchased spectrum for Rs 18,799 crore.

