Google's new "Try it on" feature uses AI to create realistic virtual try-ons for apparel. This feature allows users to see how clothes might look on them based on their body measurements and posture, addressing a key challenge in online shopping.

Even if online buying is fantastic, consumers still have trouble imagining how clothes will fit them. With the launch of its new "Try it on" feature at Google I/O 2025, Google intends to remove just this obstacle. This technology, which is part of Google's AI Mode, improves the accuracy of virtual shopping by enabling users to imagine how various clothes might seem on them in real life. The feature that makes use of sophisticated generative AI is already being discussed in social media and technical circles.

What is the ‘Try it on’ feature?

"Try it on" is a new Google service that uses AI to improve virtual apparel try-ons for users. The results are tailored to individual body measurements, posture, and realistic fabric draping, representing a major advance above previous outmoded and unconvincing attempts by other programs.

Google has set restrictions on the use of the "Try It On" function, which is only available to users in the United States. Other overseas users can also try the service via a VPN.

How to use ‘Try it on’ feature?

1. On your Android smartphone, launch the Google app.

2. To access experimental features, tap the beaker symbol located in the upper-left corner.

3. Navigate to the area labeled "Try things on virtually."

4. Press "Try items on."

5. Examine many fashions and choose one to try.

6. Include a full-length, clear picture of yourself.

7. Give the AI a few seconds to create your appearance.

When finished, the picture created by AI will show how the clothes fit your figure. Although not every item in Google's vast shopping catalog supports the functionality at the moment, you may try on several different appearances.

The integration of AI with day-to-day life escalates with Google's “Try it on” feature, which is an impressive development. It solves a prevalent issue related to online shopping and demonstrates the advancements in generative AI.