Google Veo 3 AI video tool: Google has launched a new AI video generator tool, Veo 3. It creates complete videos based on text and photo prompts.
| Published : May 22 2025, 10:47 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Instagram
Google AI Video Generator Tool Veo 3
Google announced its third-generation AI-powered video generator tool, Veo 3, at Google I/O 2025. It's a competitor to OpenAI's Sora.
Image Credit : Google Twitter
Google AI Video Generator Tool Veo 3 with Super Features
With Veo 3, users provide text and photo prompts, and it creates a complete video. It includes synchronized audio, dialogues, and music. Language subtitles are also provided.
Image Credit : Gemini
Google Veo 3 AI Video Tool Available in the US
Veo 3 is currently available only in the US as part of the AI Ultra subscription plan for $249.99, with a 50% discount for the first three months. Businesses can access it via Google Vertex AI.
Image Credit : Google
Is Google AI Video Tool Available in India?
Veo 3 is not yet available in India. Google plans to expand to other countries in the future.
Image Credit : Getty
How to Use Google Veo 3?
Steps to use Veo 3:
1. Sign up for AI Ultra.
2. Open Gemini app.
3. Tap the video button.
4. Tap three dots for more options.
5. Provide a text prompt.
6. Add music/dialogues.
7. Tap Generate.
Image Credit : Instagram
Google AI Video Tool Veo 3 Features
Veo 3 excels in real-world physics, accurate lip-syncing, realistic visuals, timed dialogues, background music, and sound effects, according to Elli Collins, VP of Product at Google DeepMind.
