Google I/O 2025 showcased advancements in AI, including Google Beam (formerly Project Starline), AI video creation tools (Flow), an AI-powered Search (Search Live), smarter Gmail replies, XR smart glasses, and Gemini integration in Chrome and Search.

Google has concluded their I/O 2025 keynote with yet another flurry of announcements centered around AI. This year was all about expanding on the enthusiasm from last year, when it launched Gemini 1.5, multimodal Project Astra, Circle to Search, and deep Android connectivity.

Not only is Google I/O 2025 evolutionary, but it also marks a significant shift in the AI environment with its announcement of AI video production tools, rebranding Project Starline as Google Beam, and turning Search into an all AI experience.

Google Beam

Project Starline has officially evolved into Google Beam, an extraterrestrial 3D video calling technology packed into a new HP device. It uses a light field display and six cameras to create lifelike video conversations, and Salesforce and Duolingo have already used it.

Flow

Google unveiled Flow, a new software that lets users create 8-second AI-generated video clips using Veo, Imagen, and Gemini. You may also use scene-building tools to combine clips into larger films.

Search Live

Building on the Astra demo from the previous year, Google introduced Search Live, a useful tool for homework, object identification, and product discovery that allows you to point your camera at Search and talk to it in real time about what it's looking at.

Gmail got smarter

Gmail's Smart Replies are getting a significant AI boost. Soon, they will use Drive and your inbox to provide contextually relevant, personalized responses—even changing the tone depending on who you're talking to.

XR smart glasses

Google and Xreal unveiled Project Aura, a prototype pair of smart glasses with built-in cameras, Gemini, and a wide field of vision that runs Android XR. Warby Parker, Samsung, and Gentle Monster are also involved in the development of XR spectacles.

Gemini incorporated in Chrome

Google Chrome now incorporates Gemini. It can summarize webpages, assist with research, and even provide cross-tab capabilities with a single click. Gemini Pro and Ultra members can now access it.

Gemini AI gets better

There is a new AI Mode option in Search that allows users to interact directly with Google's Gemini AI to browse subjects, produce charts, and shop. It is currently being pushed out in the United States, and Google plans to add features like live conversation and smart purchasing.