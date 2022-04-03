Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 2 predictions: Lesnar-Reigns main event for World Championship unification

    Day 2 of WrestleMania 38 is expected to be stupendous again. Here, we preview the matches and predict the winners.

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 2 predictions: Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns main event for World Championship unification-ayh
    Arlington, First Published Apr 3, 2022, 8:36 PM IST

    Day 1 of WrestleMania 38 was held on Saturday night, which turned out to be stupendous. As the pro-wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans await Day 2 and another night full of action, it is tipped to be even more stunning. In the same light, we preview the matches and predict the winners.

    The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) vs Sheamus and Ridge Holland
    It was scheduled to be held on Saturday but was postponed to Monday to adjust the Kevin Owens vs Stone Cold Steve Auston match. The New Day suffered a setback following Big E's injury. However, it led to King Woods' arrival, and along with Kingston, they look to eradicate Sheamus and Holland, who have been humiliating the New Day of late.
    Prediction: New Day wins

    Queen Zelina and Carmella vs Sasha Banks and Naomi vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natalya and Shayna Baszler (Women's Tag Team Championship)
    Zelina and Carmella have not been in the good books of all after winning the titles. As a result, three new teams have qualified as their challengers. The interesting thing to note would be if Carmella is serious about defending the titles or will she be distracted by her commentator fiancee Corey Graves. If she gets distracted, it will cost her team the titles.
    Johnny Knoxville vs Sami Zayn
    Knoxville has been a pain for Zayn, costing him the Intercontinental Championship. However, the latter himself has to be blamed for constantly poking around the former since before Royal Rumble. As it culminates in an Anything Goes match at WrestleMania 38, Zayn feels he has things in control. However, Knoxville might have some trick up his sleeve. Moreover, WWE would not risk a celebrity losing at WrestleMania.
    Prediction: Knoxville wins

    Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory
    Theory has been having the back of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon of late, leading him to do some naughty stuff. As he has challenged commentator McAfee to a match at WrestleMania 38, he has gotten under the latter's skin of late. However, this could go either way if WWE decides to continue the rivalry for a long time.
    Prediction: Theory wins

    RK-Bro vs The Street Profits vs Alpha Academy (Raw Tag Team Championship)
    RK-Bro has become one of the most celebrated tag teams of late, whereas winning the championship twice has made it even sweeter. Meanwhile, Street Profits have emerged as the new challengers, while the Academy is hell-bent on winning the titles back. Although RK-Bro has a task at hand, it is unlikely that WWE will make it drop the titles so soon after winning.
    Prediction: RK-Bro retains

    Edge vs AJ Styles
    Edge shocked everyone by turning heel and brutally attacking Styles, who accepted his WrestleMania 38 challenge. As the Rated-R Superstar looks vicious, the Phenomenal One can get as brutal when he is not in a good mood, and unfortunately, Edge has made him so. An intense rivalry is indeed on the cards, while we expect Edge to use an unfair measure to win to prolong the feud.
    Bobby Lashley vs Omos
    Omos has been on a winning streak and has been crushing everyone in its path. However, after Lashley confronted him last Monday, Omos might have a challenge at hand. It will be an exciting clash, as the two powerhouses collide, while we feel Lashley is likely to end Omos's domination to extend the rivalry.
    Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns (World Championship unification)
    Lesnar has been waiting to get his hands on Reigns while the latter has dodged him. However, it all culminates at WrestleMania 38. It will be absorbing to see if Lesnar ends Reigns' 500-plus day streak as the Universal Champion or the latter becomes the unified champion to extend his streak. Rest assured, it will be a physical encounter with some controversial finish.
    Prediction: Reigns takes all

