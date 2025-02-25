IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Did Kohli obstruct the field? Ex-India captain points out during clash (WATCH)

Virat Kohli played a scintillating innings of 100 off 107 balls to help India chase down the 242-run target set by Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash in Dubai.

Former India captain turned cricket commentator Sunil Gavaskar believed that star batter Virat Kohli obstructed the field during the Men in Blue’s six-wicket win over Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

Virat Kohli played a scintillating innings of 100 off 107 balls to help India chase down the 242-run target set by Pakistan. The 36-year-old was on 96 when India required two runs to win and the star batter smashed boundary off Khusdil Shah’s delivery not only to complete his record-extending 51st ODI century but also to take the team past the finishing line. However, there was an incident where Kohli was seemingly obstructing the pitch.

Also read: IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Axar Patel reveals how he helped Virat Kohli complete his 51st ODI ton (WATCH)

The incident took place in the 21st over of India’s run-chase when Virat Kohli pushed the ball towards the off-side and took a quick single. As soon as he reached his crease, a Pakistani fielder Salman Agha threw the ball at the non-striker’s end and Virat Kohli attempted to stop the ball with his hands.

This surprised many as there was no other Pakistan fielder to collect the throw. Had Kohli not stopped the ball, it might have gone past the non-striker’s end.

Sunil Gavaskar disappointed with Virat Kohli

Despite Virat Kohli attempting to stop the ball with his hands, neither umpires intervene nor Pakistan players appeal for obstruction of the field. Speaking during the commentary Sunil Gavaskar was disappointed with Kohli, stating that the star batter should not have attempted to stop the ball but instead taken an extra run. He added that Virat Kohli would have gotten out there had Pakistan players appealed to the umpires for obstruction of the field.

“Look at this. This is unusual. He [Virat Kohli] stopped the ball with his hand. If the Pakistanis appealed, and they didn't, it could be obstructing the field. There was no need.” former India captain said on air.

“Maybe there was nobody backing up also at that stage. Maybe there could have been an extra run over there. Have a look, there's nobody backing up. I mean the fielder at midwicket would have had to dive.

“But there was no need for him to interfere with the progress of the ball. He is lucky nobody has appealed." he added.

Watch: Sunil Gavaskar points out Virat Kohli’s fielding obstruction

Since Pakistan fielders did not appeal for the obstruction of the field, Virat Kohli carried on his innings to complete his 51st ODI century and the 82nd overall in international cricket. He formed a crucial 114-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer, who scored 56 off 76 balls, for the third wicket to lift India from 100/2 to 214/3. Shubman Gill continued his good form as he played an innings 46 off 52 balls.

Apart from Indian batters, bowlers too played a role in bundling out Pakistan for 241 in 49.4 overs. Kuldeep Yadav led the bowling attack with figures 3/40 at an economy rate of 4.40 in 9 overs. Hardik Pandya picked two wickets while conceding 31 runs at an economy rate of 3.90 in eight overs. Apart from Kuldeep and Hardik, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Harshit Rana too contributed to India’s bowling by taking a wicket each.

Also read: Why Virat Kohli is the ultimate match winner? Stats prove his dominance against Pakistan at ICC events

Latest Videos