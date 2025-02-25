ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy 2025: Big blow for England as Brydon Carse ruled out with toe injury

Brydon Carse sustained the injury during England's Champions Trophy opening Group B match against arch-rival Australia on Saturday in Lahore.

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy 2025: Big blow for England as Brydon Carse ruled out with toe injury HRD
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 25, 2025, 7:35 AM IST

England have suffered a massive blow in keeping their Champions Trophy campaign alive. Right-arm quick Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to a toe injury, and spinner Rehan Ahmed has been called in as his replacement.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released a statement to confirm Carse's omission from the tournament: "Durham and England bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse has been ruled out for the remainder of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy due to a left toe injury."

Carse sustained the injury during England's Champions Trophy opening Group B match against arch-rival Australia on Saturday in Lahore. Carse missed England's training session on Monday with a toe injury.

Also read: NZ vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Rachin Ravindra makes stunning return from injury with a century (WATCH)

He was considered to be fit for England's tournament opener against Australia but struggled to find his rhythm. Carse was the most expensive bowler on the field, with an economy rate of 9.85 as Australia chased down a record-breaking 352-run target.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Carse's issue with the toe began as a blister during England's white-ball tour of India before the Champions Trophy. He required stitches for it and had to miss England's final two ODIs against India.

As the injury got worse, he had to be withdrawn from England's Champions Trophy squad ahead of their second group-stage game against Afghanistan on Wednesday in Lahore.

Rehan, who came in as the substitute for Carse, was an unused member of England's squad during the white-ball tour of India. His inclusion will bolster England's spin attack, which features Adil Rashid as the sole frontline spinner. The 20-year-old spinner has picked 10 wickets in five ODI outings with the ball for England.

With Carse out of action, Jamie Overton could return to England's playing XI as a like-for-like replacement. Saqib Mahmood and Gus Atkinson are the other pace bowling options in England's 15-member squad.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Did Kohli obstruct the field? Ex-India captain points out during clash (WATCH)

IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Did Kohli obstruct the field? Ex-India captain points out during clash (WATCH)

NBA: Klay Thompsons Top 5 Legendary Moments That Prove He is a Shooting Icon

NBA: Klay Thompson’s Top 5 Legendary Moments That Prove He’s a Shooting Icon

AUS vs SA, Champions Trophy 2025: Bavuma provides update on Klaasen's fitness ahead of clash against Australia HRD

AUS vs SA, Champions Trophy 2025: Bavuma provides update on Klaasen's fitness ahead of clash against Australia

WWE: R-Truths Top 5 Wildest Moments That Made Him a Comedy and Title Chase King

WWE: R-Truth’s Top 5 Wildest Moments That Made Him a Comedy and Title Chase King

NBA: Kyrie Irvings Top 5 Electrifying Moments That Left Fans in Awe

NBA: Kyrie Irving’s Top 5 Electrifying Moments That Left Fans in Awe

Recent Stories

RPSC RAS Prelims Result: RPSC RAS scorecard and final answer key released, check direct link to download iwh

RPSC RAS Prelims Result: RPSC RAS scorecard and final answer key released, check direct link to download

Hims & Hers Stock Sinks After-Hours As Weight-Loss Roadmap Gets Clouded — Retail Pounces On The Dip

Hims & Hers Stock Sinks After-Hours As Weight-Loss Roadmap Gets Clouded — Retail Pounces On The Dip

Tamil Nadu: Political groups to protest Amit Shah's Coimbatore visit on February 26 over Hindi imposition anr

Tamil Nadu: Political groups to protest Amit Shah's Coimbatore visit on February 26 over Hindi imposition

Bengaluru Shocker: Rape survivor assaulted again in hotel under pretext of assistance; cop arrested anr

Bengaluru Shocker: Rape survivor assaulted again in hotel under pretext of assistance; cop arrested

Maha Shivratri 2025: 4 powerful mantras to overcome the fear of Death ATG

Maha Shivratri 2025: 4 powerful mantras to overcome the fear of Death

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

Video Icon
Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Video Icon