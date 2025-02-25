Lifestyle
Mahashivratri is on Wednesday, February 26. On this day, Lord Shiva should be offered some special things.
Cannabis is especially offered to Lord Shiva. On Mahashivratri, mixing cannabis in milk and offering it to Mahadev.
On Mahashivratri, offering berries to Lord Shiva is especially beneficial. This is a kind of seasonal fruit.
On Mahashivratri, you can also offer saffron-mixed sweets or halwa to Lord Shiva. This will automatically remove problems.
You can also offer kheer to Mahadev on Mahashivratri. But keep in mind that the milk should be from a cow.
Coconut is also called Shrifal, meaning the fruit of Goddess Lakshmi. If you wish for wealth gain.
