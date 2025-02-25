Lifestyle

What 5 Things to Offer Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri?

What things should be offered to Mahadev?

Mahashivratri is on Wednesday, February 26. On this day, Lord Shiva should be offered some special things.

Offer milk mixed with cannabis

Cannabis is especially offered to Lord Shiva. On Mahashivratri, mixing cannabis in milk and offering it to Mahadev.

Offer berries

On Mahashivratri, offering berries to Lord Shiva is especially beneficial. This is a kind of seasonal fruit.

Offer saffron mixed sweets

On Mahashivratri, you can also offer saffron-mixed sweets or halwa to Lord Shiva. This will automatically remove problems.

Offer Kheer

You can also offer kheer to Mahadev on Mahashivratri. But keep in mind that the milk should be from a cow.

Offer Coconut

Coconut is also called Shrifal, meaning the fruit of Goddess Lakshmi. If you wish for wealth gain.

