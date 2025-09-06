A shocking SmackDown in Chicago saw legends collide, surprise attacks unfold, and a long-awaited WWE return.

WWE SmackDown delivered a historic night in Chicago as John Cena’s farewell appearance was overshadowed by Brock Lesnar’s sudden appearance and the shocking return of a superstar after a decade away from the ring. The emotional evening saw a mix of heartfelt moments, intense matches, and surprises that left the crowd buzzing as the show went off the air.

John Cena opened SmackDown to thunderous chants of “Thank you Cena” from the Chicago crowd. The 16-time World Champion addressed the fans, saying he had nothing planned for the evening and simply wanted to enjoy his final night on the blue brand. He reflected on some of his biggest moments in WWE history, many of which took place in the same arena, before thanking the fans once more.

Sami Zayn then entered the ring to pay tribute, recalling his own WWE debut against Cena years ago. In honor of that moment, Zayn proposed an open challenge for his United States Championship, offering Cena the opportunity to face him one last time. Cena accepted to a huge ovation, and the high-stakes title match began.

The contest was fast-paced from the start, with Sami Zayn controlling the early momentum until Cena countered with his trademark shoulder tackle and Five Knuckle Shuffle. Zayn avoided an Attitude Adjustment and landed the Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Cena answered with a big AA and a powerbomb, but Zayn continued to escape.

The two traded near falls, with Cena locking in the STF and even landing an Avalanche AA. Just as the match reached its climax, Brock Lesnar made his shocking appearance.

Brock Lesnar Disrupts Cena’s Farewell Match

The Beast Incarnate stormed the ring, attacking both men. Lesnar delivered an F5 to Sami Zayn before turning his attention to Cena, planting him with two brutal F5s. Without saying a word, Lesnar walked out, leaving both competitors laid out and the Chicago fans in disbelief.

The chaos set the stage for future battles, but the night continued with more high-stakes action.

Aleister Black faced Damian Priest in a physical clash. The fight spilled outside the ring early before Priest attempted to assert control inside. Black countered with hard strikes and a meteora for a near fall. Priest responded with power offense, including a Razor’s Edge through the announce table. Yet, Black showed resilience, using clever counters to escape South of Heaven and eventually securing the victory.

In the women’s division, Giulia defended her Women’s United States Championship against Michin. Kiana James tried to interfere from the outset, but Michin kept momentum on her side with aggressive offense and a corner cannonball. However, another distraction from James allowed Giulia to capitalize, hitting the Arrivederci to retain her title.

Backstage, Charlotte Flair was seen confronting Alexa Bliss. Flair hinted at revenge, but Alexa playfully suggested that friendship could help resolve their issues.

AJ Lee Shocks Chicago With WWE Comeback

The night’s final act belonged to Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, who appeared before the crowd. Lynch berated Chicago and taunted the fans as chants for AJ Lee echoed throughout the arena. The chants only grew louder when CM Punk’s music hit, drawing a massive reaction as he made his way to the ring.

Punk accused Rollins of cowardice for avoiding him, while Becky taunted and repeatedly slapped him. Punk teased the arrival of female allies to challenge Lynch, and moments later, AJ Lee’s music hit to a deafening roar.

After ten years away from WWE, AJ Lee rushed the ring, attacking Becky Lynch with a flurry of strikes. Lynch attempted to retreat, but Lee dragged her back inside and delivered a final slap before Becky escaped.

Rollins helped Lynch retreat up the ramp, while CM Punk and AJ Lee stood tall in the ring to close out SmackDown. The Chicago crowd erupted, witnessing one of the most shocking returns in recent WWE history.