Zelina Vega captured her first singles championship in 2025, marking a major milestone in her WWE career. Known for her versatility and strong mic skills, Vega has consistently delivered, whether cast as a heel or a face. However, since dropping the Women’s US Title, she’s vanished from weekly programming.

This isn’t unusual for mid-card champions, but Vega’s absence suggests she may not be in line for a creative resurgence anytime soon. Unless she’s brought back to support Michin, her SmackDown appearances could remain scarce.