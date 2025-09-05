4 WWE SmackDown Names Triple H Has Stopped Prioritizing In Current Booking Plans
Some familiar faces on WWE SmackDown have quietly faded from the spotlight. Here's who Triple H may be sidelining.
Zelina Vega’s Momentum Stalls After Title Loss
Zelina Vega captured her first singles championship in 2025, marking a major milestone in her WWE career. Known for her versatility and strong mic skills, Vega has consistently delivered, whether cast as a heel or a face. However, since dropping the Women’s US Title, she’s vanished from weekly programming.
This isn’t unusual for mid-card champions, but Vega’s absence suggests she may not be in line for a creative resurgence anytime soon. Unless she’s brought back to support Michin, her SmackDown appearances could remain scarce.
Rey Fenix’s Fast Start Fades Post-SummerSlam
Rey Fenix made a splash when he joined WWE ahead of WrestleMania 41, even stepping in for Rey Mysterio at the last minute. His dynamic style and fan connection led to standout matches against Berto, Nathan Frazer, and Santos Escobar.
Teaming with Andrade, Fenix challenged twice for the WWE Tag Team Titles, including a high-profile TLC match at SummerSlam. Despite the early momentum, his last SmackDown match was on July 25, and he’s since been absent from the spotlight.
Legado Del Fantasma’s Tag Team Push Slows Down
Los Garza, representing Legado Del Fantasma, have struggled to maintain visibility in WWE SmackDown’s crowded tag team division. While they found success in Lucha Libre AAA, winning the promotion’s tag titles after WWE’s acquisition, their presence on WWE television has faded.
Even Santos Escobar, the group’s leader, has seen limited booking in 2025. With so many teams vying for airtime, Legado Del Fantasma appears to have slipped down the priority list.
Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE TV Time Shrinks Sharply
Once a fixture on SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura’s recent usage has raised eyebrows. After trading the United States Title with LA Knight in late 2024 and early 2025, Nakamura has barely been seen.
His last televised match was a King of the Ring qualifier on June 13, where he competed against Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Andrade. With no injury reported, his absence feels more like a quiet creative decision than a temporary break.