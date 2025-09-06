4 Women From WWE Who Were Romantically Involved With John Cena Before His Marriage
Before marrying Shay Shariatzadeh, John Cena had several high-profile WWE relationships. Here are four notable ones.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Nikki Bella and John Cena’s Public Romance
John Cena’s relationship with Nikki Bella was one of WWE’s most publicized romances. The two were engaged at WrestleMania 33 in front of a packed stadium, but the relationship eventually ended. Bella later married Artem Chigvintsev, though that marriage reportedly ended due to domestic violence issues. Their past continues to be referenced in WWE segments, most recently when Becky Lynch mocked Nikki during a Women’s IC Championship feud
Mickie James and Cena’s Alleged Affair
Mickie James was also romantically linked to Cena before his marriage to Shay Shariatzadeh. Kenny Dykstra, James’ ex-fiancé, alleged that she had an affair with Cena, which he discovered online. The two had a short-lived on-screen romance in 2008, but the storyline was dropped. The rumors surrounding their off-screen relationship added tension to Cena’s personal life during that period
Elizabeth Huberdeau: Cena’s First Wife
Elizabeth Huberdeau was Cena’s high school sweetheart. The couple married in 2009 but divorced in 2012 after three years together. Huberdeau worked as a real estate agent and businessperson. Their relationship was mostly kept private, but the divorce attracted attention due to speculation about infidelity
Victoria Was Cena’s Early WWE Connection
During his early years in WWE, Cena was briefly linked to former Women’s Champion Victoria. Kenny Dykstra claimed Victoria was Cena’s “road girlfriend” and revealed that although she was married at the time, she and her husband were separated. According to Dykstra, the relationship lasted about a month.