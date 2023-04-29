Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'This is a fight for justice for India's daughters' - Bajrang Punia

Indian wrestlers continue their protests against WFI and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in Delhi. Meanwhile, Bajrang Punia has reaffirmed that "this is a fight for justice for India's daughters".

The protesting wrestlers on Saturday claimed that a few people had entered their movement with a motive to lead it in a different direction but did not clarify who they were. Bajrang Punia, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, said the wrestlers wouldn't let anyone use their platform for political gains.

"A few people are trying to take our movement differently, and we strongly refute it. This is a fight for justice for India's daughters," said Bajrang, though he was silent when asked who was doing it. Bajrang probably referred to those heard raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A group shouted 'Modi, teri kabr khudegi' [Modi, your grave will be dug here] on Friday.

"Many people have entered the protest site and are trying to project it as a 'bhadkau andolan', but this is a fight to save Indian wrestling. People here [assembled] support us rather than for political gains. Politics and other things are secondary. The dignity and honour of women are first, so please don't indulge in politics. It is a players' movement, so do not link to any political party," said Bajrang.

The wrestlers have sought support from all politicians, farmers' and women's organisations since they resumed their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Politicians such as Congress party's Priyanka Gandhi and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, Delhi government ministers Atishi Singh and Suarbah Bhardwaj have all visited the protest site to extend their support to the athletes in the last few days.

Vinesh Phogat also sought to appease the people in positions of power in her address to the media on Saturday. "All those who hold constitutional posts [I want to say], that the typical person also deserves respect. We respect all and will not say anything against their honour, but we should also be appreciated," she said.

"If we have said something by mistake, we apologise because that was not the intention. We come from a civilised society. We have been taught that elders should always be respected," Vinesh said. Bajrang and Vinesh were silent about who tried to give their protest a political colour. Before Delhi Police filed an FIR against WFI chief and BJP MP Singh on Friday evening, the wrestlers said they did not trust the probe agency and feared it might file a loose (improper) FIR.

Asked if they were satisfied with the content of the FIR, both Bajrang and Vinesh chose not to say anything. "Talk to our legal team," they said in response to the question. WFI chief Singh addressed the media in Gonda earlier in the day and said that he would quit if the wrestlers ended their protest and resumed training.

He also claimed that the protesting wrestlers tried to avoid national competition by seeking exemption. Responding to that, Vinesh said they have never tried to prevent the Nationals. "We have been accused that we don't want to play Nationals. Ever since I began competing in 2009, I have skipped only four Nationals. I got injured during the Rio Games [2016], which was my first year," she reckoned.

"Then, I skipped the National during the COVID times near Tokyo Games. I was down with COVID-19. I missed the third National after the Tokyo Games because I was not mentally stable after defeat. I could have done anything to myself then [due to depression]. The fourth National I missed was this year. I had requested that we be permitted to skip the World Championship trials because cutting weight thrice in a month is difficult. I have competed in 10 Nationals. By God's grace, I have not faced defeat in India [to an Indian opponent in Nationals]. I worked hard, and my family and entire country supported me," she continued.

"I am not a champion athlete. There are more prominent athletes than me, not just in India but also abroad. One such is sitting beside me. Bajrang also goes to international competitions after clearing trials, so what's my status? No player is bigger than the nation. His allegations are baseless. He is trying to break us," she attested.

Additionally, Bajrang said, "This issue is not about Nationals. It is about sexual harassment. He should answer those questions. How did he know that a minor appeared before the police but not before the oversight panel? Who leaked this information to him?" Vinesh said the wrestlers were forced to invite the WFI chief to family functions due to fears.

Bajrang also claimed that Delhi police were harassing them. "Last night, they cut our power supply and did not let us bring food, water, or even mattresses and takhtas [wooden cots]. Even one of the workers, who brought these things to the protest site, has not reached home. The police are not treating the athletes well. Is this the honour of the country's athletes? What's the point of winning those medals if we had to face all these?" he asked.